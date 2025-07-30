Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

As Republican Thomas Massie and others continue to push for a vote to release evidence of criminal activity surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, House Speaker Mike Johnson still won’t allow a vote.

As support grows among the Republican base to release any files and to name any perpetrators Speaker Johnson is apparently feeling heat in his home district in Louisiana.

Louisiana’s The Shreveport Times reported late Tuesday, “U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson can't escape the Jeffrey Epstein controversy even back home in his own Louisiana district, where a Republican state representative condemned Johnson for what he sees as the speaker blocking the release of documents related to the sex offender.”

The story continued, “State Rep. Danny McCormick of Oil City, which is located in Johnson's own 4th District, issued a press release ‘condemning Speaker Mike Johnson for publicly rebuking Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)."

Massie wants the U.S. Justice Department to male all documents related to the Epstein case public.

"I feel duty bound to tell Mike to do the right thing and stop attacking Massie," McCormick told the Times. "(Massie) is a person of principle who should be defended rather than attacked."