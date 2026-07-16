Last year, Thomas Massie’s relentless efforts forced a resistant Congress to pass the release of the Epstein Files, the classified files of the late, wealthy, convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The few Republicans who supported Massie have paid a steep political price.

This compelled President Donald Trump to sign it.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) became law.

This meant that the Department of Justice was now required to release the files. About 3.5 million pages were released. But heavily redacted.

But another 2.5 million were not released. In defiance of the law.

Rep. Massie is demanding all of them be released.

So this week he introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act II.

MASSIE: The DOJ Has ‘Flagrantly and Consistently Ignored’ the Law

Since the Department of Justice continues to drag its feet, this latest bill tries a different tack.

If the federal government isn’t going to do its job - if it isn’t going to follow the law - then sue them.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act II would make it easier for state attorneys general, Epstein’s victims, particularly the women who were abused by him and his co-conspirators as minors, and also members of Congress to challenge the Department of Justice for refusing to follow the law.

Massie said of the bill, “Since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA’s disclosure requirements.”

He continued, “The Department of Justice continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public. In addition, the DOJ is unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing. State attorneys general and victims should have the right to sue the Attorney General of the United States to compel compliance with a transparency law President Trump signed.”

Bill co-sponsor, for both Epstein transparency bills, noted that this second bill was being introduced on the one-year anniversary of the introduction of the first one.

If you still needed an idea of how long it takes to get anything done in Washington.

Khanna said that since the first bill was introduced ans passed, “the DOJ has violated our law, delayed the release of millions of files, botched the redactions, and denied the survivors justice.”

So here’s round two.

Allowing state attorney generals access to the files could be crucial in finally getting a better, or hopefully, full transparency.

A statement from Massie’s office detailed exactly what this new legislation would do (emphasis added):

Creates a private right of action allowing state attorneys general, district attorneys, other authorized State officials, members of Congress, and victims to challenge and sue the U.S. Attorney General for unlawfully withholding, redacting, delaying, concealing, removing, or failing to publish Epstein-related records.

Gives victims the right to obtain full, unredacted records concerning themselves or the harm they suffered, including relevant FBI FD-302 reports.

Enforces compliance with the existing law by subjecting DOJ and FBI officials to existing federal criminal penalties for knowingly concealing, destroying, falsifying, withholding, or misrepresenting files.

Requires the Department of Justice to provide State and local prosecutors with unredacted records needed for investigations, prosecutions, and judicial proceedings, including secure access to classified materials.

Explicitly prohibits the invocation of common law privileges, including deliberative process privileges, to evade disclosure requirements included in the original EFTA.

JD Vance on Epstein: ‘He Clearly Had Connections’ to ‘Highest Levels’ of American and Israeli Intelligence

It should be noted that on the same day this new Epstein transparency bill was introduced, Vice President JD Vance was interviewed by Joe Rogan.

In which Rogan said he believed Epstein was Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence community (many believe this and for good reason, particularly if you read the Epstein files that are available).

The vice president did not disagree.

Kudos to Vance for honesty, but why are the secrecy and hesitancy to get to the bottom of what was going on with Epstein?

Epstein transparency was something Trump promised when campaigning and ever since has been part of the cabal that wants it covered up.

Last month, Massie described how the White House reacted when he introduced the first EFTA last year:

“It put them into a full-blown panic,” Massie said, referring to his push for the files. “If you look at the timeline, that meeting in the Situation Room was two days after I introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act … This would have never been an issue for the White House, number one, if they had just done what they campaigned on, but number two, if I hadn’t introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and that’s frankly, one of the reasons they spent $30 million to take me out is because they don’t want transparency over there.”

In addition to the vice president’s admission on Rogan, Massie said on MSNow’s ‘Morning Joe’ on Thursday, that even the First Lady Melania Trump has said she believes that Epstein did not act alone.

If the first lady and vice president can say these things, why is this so difficult?

Why is Thomas Massie now having to promote a second bill for Epstein transparency to follow up on the first one that was signed into law by Donald Trump?

Full transparency might one day give us the answer. Full transparency is also what so many Washington leaders and elites fear most.

Thomas Massie has promised throughout this journey that, come hell or high water, he will never stop trying to reveal what this evil man did.

He has kept that promise.

Now if only those who passed the original transparency law, or any future ones, would keep theirs.