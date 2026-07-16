Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Linda's avatar
Linda
11h

I do not even need to stop and read it.

More bread & circuses. "They" are playing with us..(our hearts and minds), until the acts of sodomy, rape and torture reach every American man, woman and child.

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