Washington hates people who are honest and people who don’t want to sell their souls.

In other words, the swamp hates Thomas Massie.

Massie is what we need right now, more than ever.

Rep. Thomas Massie is an anti-swamp warrior. Some critics have accused him of introducing a bill that would make available to the public Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, then failing to do anything about it once he had seen un-redacted files.

They also claim that “not one” of the bills he has introduced has passed. Sounds bad at first, yes?

More than 90% of the bills submitted by members of Congress die in committee before being voted upon by the full chamber. This means that if you want your bill to be successful in Congress, you have to give something to the lobbyists, add pork-barrel riders, and engage in bipartisan log rolling. Rep. Thomas Massie refuses to participate in this charade.

He is always standing up for the idea of fiscal responsibility. Rep. Massie always votes no on the bloated spending bills that increase our national debt. He was against the massive 2024 omnibus package bills which contained billions of dollars worth of non-related giveaways.

Those who demand that he produce results ignore the fact that his No votes force other politicians to debate the issues, making them focus attention on waste that the political leaders would prefer remain hidden.

We should be thankful for Rep. Massie’s commitment to America First. He has consistently been a strong opponent of sending endless amounts of money to support Ukraine, stating that it wastes American resources and lacks defined objectives. He has also consistently spoken out against expanding U.S. war powers, warning about executive branch overreach into ongoing international conflicts including with Iran.

These positions reflect his Libertarian values and advocacy for limiting the power of the executive branch based upon the Constitution.

There are many rhetorical questions raised in these kinds of attacks. Does the definition of “legislative success” include passing legislation that expands government?

Do we measure “success” by having sponsors sign on to meaningless resolutions?

Rep. Massie’s actions regarding the Epstein files represent his approach to using legislative tools to create transparency. As reported in public records, he sponsored H.R. 9130, known as the SHRED Act.

The SHRED Act requires public disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list within 30 days unless a court orders it blocked for national security reasons. During an interview Rep. Massie stated that he and other lawmakers were allowed to review un-redacted files in a secure environment, and therefore advocated for transparency.

So, why didn’t he take further action? Because simple math dictates that while Rep. Massie and the Republicans maintain a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, political leadership will often shelve controversial topics that reveal elite relationships spanning both sides of the aisle.

Massie keeps pressure on the Department of Justice (DOJ) through his votes, speeches and amendments. Yet zero laws passed from his over 100+ submissions? That is intentional. Rep. Massie submits targeted legislation to expose problems, not to horse trade them into watered down forms.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can find out more about Massie’s brave push for the truth by subscribing.