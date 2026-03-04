Screenshot/YouTube

After Donald Trump announced that the United States had began military strikes against Iran, it did not take long for Thomas Massie to question the president’s authority to do so.

“Congress MUST debate the objectives of War with Iran,” Massie shared on X Monday.

“Our Constitution requires it, and our Service Members deserve to know what they’re fighting for,” he noted.

As of tis writing, at least six U.S. Service Members have been killed since the beginning of this new war.

Massie added, “I’ll help force that debate and vote this week in the House.”

His Democrat co-sponsor of the War Powers Resolution is Congressman Ro Khanna who said there would be a special historical significance to this vote.

Khanna wrote (emphasis added), “The vote on (Representative Thomas Massie’s) ⁦and my Iran WPR resolution this Thursday will be the most consequential vote on war and peace of our generation.”

This might not be hyperbole.

A Vote That Could Stick with Members of Congress for Many Years to Come

Though multiple presidents of both major parties have taken the U.S. to war without congressional approval, this does not change the fact that the Constitution requires a congressional declaration of war. The federal government has violated the Second Amendment as well in the past, but few to no conservatives or libertarians would argue those violations mean we should just ignore Americans’ right to bear arms.

Congress has not issued a congressional declaration of war since Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the U.S. entered World War II.

Whatever one’s opinion of Trump’s current actions on Iran - which are important but separate from the point Khanna is making - this war and how it could turn out cannot help but be compared to the Iraq War, which most Americans now see as a mistake, including most U.S. military veterans.

While there was no official congressional declaration of the War in Iraq that began when the U.S. invaded that country in 2003, there was a vote for President George W. Bush to have the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

That would be a historic vote for many members of Congress, some of whom would later become ashamed of that vote, and for some others, it would haunt them years later.

Just ask Hillary Clinton.

In the 2016 presidential election, Clinton was the only Democratic candidate to vote for the Iraq War - something the other candidates and especially Senator Bernie Sanders constantly reminded Democrats of. That vote was also used against Clinton during her 2008 Democratic presidential primary against Barack Obama, something he often used as a weapon.

It was considered one of Clinton’s greatest political weakness and liability. She would even later call it a mistake.

Whether she actually learned any lessons or not, it is one future potential Democratic presidential candidates might think about before their vote on war with Iran.

Iran War Vote Could Be Risky for Republicans Too

The Massie-Khanna vote scheduled this week would be for Congress to declare, or not declare, war with Iran, with Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump executing that war.

But in the 2016 election, it was then GOP candidate Trump calling the Iraq War a mistake and saying Bush lied Americans into that conflict that ended up putting every other Republican Whiter House candidate on the spot.

Did the other candidates also believe the Iraq War was a mistake?

Hawks like Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush were prominent supporters of that war who dodged the question as much they could before finally relenting.

Donald Trump became president anyway, but his opponents that year were grilled on their vote or opinion of a war that began 13 years prior.

Depending on how today’s Iran War goes - and whether most Americans have a positive or negative opinion of it - could have an affect on Republican candidates in the future.

Vote Threat Used to Help Stop Potential Obama War On Syria in 2013

When President Barack Obama wanted to potentially launch a U.S. war with Syria in 2013, it was conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats who insisted on a congressional declaration.

Massie reminded a critic this week that doing so helped stop Obama’s war.

Donald Trump at the time also insisted that President Obama needed to go to Congress for war with Syria.

Obama delayed and demurred on going to war before a vote could occur, but that effort in Congress did put pressure on the president.

Could Thomas Massie hold the current president’s feet to the fire on Iran? How will most in either party vote? What could that mean for their political futures?

Or more importantly, what it could mean for future wars.

Stay tuned.