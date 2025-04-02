The right to bear arms is enshrined in the US Constitution and one of our most inalienable rights as Americans. Yet, time and time again, we see this coming under attack.

Whenever a tragic mass shooting happens, the radical left blames guns…and gun owners. They also run with a false narrative that dismantling the Second Amendment will somehow make this country safer.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Criminals don’t abide by gun control laws. However, they certainly love spaces where people are sitting ducks and easy victims.

In real time, the Second Amendment continues to be attacked from all angles by Democrats. Though one of the most hidden and lesser-known ways this occurs is through the stringent control of firearm sound suppressors.

On X, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie brought some long overdue attention to this matter.

This is Pivotal to Your Right to Bear Arms

Firearms suppressors are excessively regulated here in the United States. Eight states across the nation don’t even allow people to purchase these sound reduction tools. They’re also increasingly difficult to come upon…and none of this is accidental.

As a matter of fact, all of it is by design. Burdensome regulations - making Americans jump through unnecessary hoops - are done to discourage the purchase and ownership of suppressors.

Laws of this nature are ridiculous, as Massie pointed out. It gets even worse upon learning that countries like South Africa and New Zealand aren’t strictly regulating suppressors to this extent.

When it comes to the Second Amendment, we the people truly can’t afford to cede any ground. Time and time again, history shows that when you give up your rights, you should never expect to get them back.

Tyranny always starts little by little, inch by inch. Before you know it, an inch turns into a mile and a mile leads to a total takeover by gun-hating authoritarians.

If the left had things their way, only criminals and some of the most corrupt, dangerous officials among us would have access to gun ownership rights.

Unlearning False Narratives About Suppressors