Most of the beltway swamp has turned a blind eye to the Epstein files. Thomas Massie is one of the few exceptions.

The Kentucky Representative is working tirelessly to ensure justice is served. Though the harm caused by Epstein cannot be done, there should be a vote on his files at a bare minimum.

Massie Unites With Epstein Victims

It would be awfully convenient for Thomas Massie to join most of his Republican colleagues and ignore the scourge that is the Epstein saga. Instead, Massie is taking the road less traveled.

If Massie gets his way, there will be a vote on the Epstein files. Though that vote might not lead to punishment for pedophiles, it is better than nothing.

"We can't avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men.” - Massie

The Kentucky Representative is adamant that the truth must emerge. What matters most is that the swamp creatures turn over a new leaf and stand in solidarity with Massie.

It boils down to this: continue protecting the powerful or fight for Epstein's victims. Massie chooses the latter.

The Fight for 218 Signatures

Massie’s controversial discharge petition is moving closer to the threshold of 218 signatures. If the benchmark is reached, it will trigger a floor vote on the Epstein files.

“Ro Khanna has communicated with them, I believe, and he’s indicated to me that they’ve expressed they’ll sign it. We’ll get to 218. In fact, we have one more person coming in November, so we need two signatures, and three will be here soon enough.” – Massie

The hope is that Massie’s leadership will spur such a vote, emboldening lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to release the Epstein documents.

At the moment, merely one more House vote is necessary to hit 218. It looks like Massie might build momentum toward the threshold later this month.

"This is a moral issue. It's about standing with survivors. It's about protecting children. I admire Congressman Massie's courage. I admire Nancy Mace's courage, Marjorie Taylor Greene's courage, Lauren Boebert's courage. They are standing with survivors. Let's get a vote this month and get their files released." – Ro Khanna

Though most of those willing to side with Massie are Democrats, some Republicans deserve credit too.

In particular, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are worthy of our respect. All three voted to release the files.

Johnson Blasts Back

House Speaker Mike Johnson insists Massie’s push for 218 votes is a symbolic gesture.

According to Johnson, the symbolic provision approved by Republicans is sufficient for a continuance of the Epstein investigation.

However, as Massie and others have pointed out, that investigation might amount to a whole lot of nothing.

There’s no guarantee the Oversight Committee will make a sincere effort to punish Epstein’s network of pedophiles.

Ideally, an independent commission would lead the investigation to prevent political bias and subjectivity.

Massie is on the Right Side of History

When all is said and done, the only thing that matters is truth. Time will reveal the ugliness of the Epstein saga, likely exposing those who abused young women.

"I think it's going to be embarrassing to some of the billionaires, some of the donors who are politically connected to his campaign. There are probably intelligence ties to our CIA and maybe to other foreign intelligence." - Massie

Massie is a profile in courage, valiantly pushing for justice when most politicians would prefer to sweep the dirt under the rug.

We owe Thomas Massie and other patriots a debt of gratitude for risking their political careers and lives. Fast forward a couple years and we’ll likely know more about the Epstein network.

Future historians will look back on these tumultuous times and highlight Massie as an American hero worthy of reverence.

It can be said without the slightest doubt that Massie is on the right side of history. Let’s hope he isn’t targeted by the Deep State for his bravery.