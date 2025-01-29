Politics is a dirty business. Too often elected officials act like they’re playing a real-life Game of Thrones on the world stage. It’s a game where power trumps morality. That means anything goes as long as the player believes it will help them win.

The Biden administration, fearing that Trump and crew will take more of a hands-off approach with Syria, cried foul. “Hands-off” is not in the Globalist’s Rule Book. America First radically changes the game by reintroducing Judeo-Christian morality into the mix. Power is good only when it is morally legitimate. Sometimes that means hands-off.

In an interview with Redacted, Rep. Thomas Massie explained that the proxy civil war in Syria had Russia and Iran on one side and the U.S. on the other. The recent toppling of Syrian dictator President Assad made Russia and Iran look bad. In a game where appearances are everything, keeping them up is all that counts–it doesn’t matter who gets hurt.