Give a gift subscription

Big pharma has been playing us for DECADES.

From their lies about the causes of autism to rushing experimental COVID vaccines across the finish line, we can’t thrust the pharmaceutical industry any further than we can throw it.

This goes MUCH deeper than people realize.

At its core, big pharma makes billions off of sickness, disease, and poverty. The so called “experts” are NOT invested in seeing Americans healthy, thriving, and doing well.

How would they, the insurance companies and drug manufacturers, make money if most of the country was doing well medically?

Think about it…

We have to get serious. We have to recognize what’s happening here and fight back.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is doing EXACTLY that. Taking to X, the Republican congressman called out Peter Marks, a shady physician known for greenlighting dangerous mRNA vaccines.

This is a Sick Medical Tyrant

Experimental COVID vaccines wouldn’t have been pushed on Americans without Marks’ destructive actions.

As Massie explained, Marks forced mRNA vaccines across the finish line by essentially rigging the approval process.

How did he do this?

By eliminating honest vaccine reviewers who previously worked at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After that, Marks hijacked the approval process, then got mRNA jabs approved before eventually leaving the FDA.

Get a group subscription