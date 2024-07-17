Thomas Massie has uncovered a huge FDA-Pfizer Conspiracy to hide the potential damage COVID vaccines could cause the public. In addition to speeding up the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of vaccines against the advice of several of the agency’s scientists for Pfizer in 2021, the government agency may have done so as two top officials resigned, knowing exactly what was in store for the nation.

Marion Gruber, head of the FDA’s vaccine research and review department along with her deputy Phyllis Kraus, met with the acting FDA commissioner, Janet Woodcock, and others to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine application. The discussion became heated and two days later, two of the top officials quit the FDA. Both officials who quit had decades of experience with the FDA. Were they given a mandate to go along with Pfizer’s scam?

Thomas Massie is the only representative who was talking about natural immunity as vaccine mandates were being pushed, and he was silenced and threatened for doing so. Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb also censored Massie’s tweets about natural immunity. Why? Because this would interfere with the billion-dollar contracts Pfizer had to push vaccines, mandated by our own government agencies like FDA, the CDC, the NIH, and the Biden regime.

One Freedom of Information (FOIA) request proves that Pfizer was planning on making at least $2 billion in a single contract, awarded to the company via military contract in July of 2020. Massie has also called out lies told by the CDC about the efficacy of COVID vaccines, but this latest Pfizer-FDA collusion is the final straw. It’s clear that Pfizer was in bed with the CDC too, though. The CDC claimed that the vaccine was 92% effective, but the Pfizer documentation on the vaccine never said anything of the sort, and in a heavily redacted FOIA publication, Pfizer hid thousands of adverse effects that both the CDC and FDA had to have known about.

Later, the CDC released a paper on Pfizer’s vaccine causing myocarditis due to another FOIA request, but every single word in a 148-page document is redacted. They’re all trying to hide their collusion. Pfizer also never conducted a placebo trial to make sure that vaccines were effective, yet the FDA gave them the greenlight anyhow. And Pfizer’s response to general FOIA requests about their pre-green light data? They wanted to hide it from us for 75 years.

Massie’s wife also recently “suddenly died” with strange comments surfacing on X from foreign interests about the incident that sounds like a warning. She was a healthy 51-year-old woman. If the Deep State wanted to put fear in Massie, they haven’t done so.Massie seems more determined than ever to expose their lies around COVID vaccines and Big Pharma’s collusion with the U.S. government to create a bioweapon for-profit and murder.

Pfizer’s Other Despicable Behavior

Right before the FDA was set to visit Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing plant, they blacked out all the windows. The company has already paid out over 10 billion in lawsuits for other drugs they’ve created. They had to settle lawsuits with 10,000 people over a single heartburn drug, Zantac.

The company’s representatives couldn’t answer simple questions about whether their “vaccine” stopped the transmission of COVID.

Thousands of people, including news anchors and celebrities, were also paid by Pfizer to push the vaccines. You can watch them pushing their pseudo-scientific drugs on everyone on one of their ads. Pfizer says they’re working to address unmet healthcare needs in countries where people face poverty. More like develop ways to exterminate them along with their World Health Federation cohorts looking for population control.

But sure, they’re 100% reliable when it comes to pushing a bioweapon through our corrupt government agencies, including the FDA, and CDC.

In a joint letter, members of Congress demanded answers of Pfizer, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, and HHS, back in 2021. We got crickets.

In 2022, Massie exposed them. He said, “You still can’t find the FDA-approved versions of this vaccine in the US, even though the FDA granted approval to a version almost a year ago. The American people deserve to know why the government & Pfizer & Moderna & fact-checkers have engaged in this bait-and-switch.”

He’s relentless. That’s why they want him gone. Massie is all over them. That’s why they’re trying to silence him in any way they can. Wouldn’t want to stop that money train to Big Pharma, and Pfizer specifically, since they’re taking the lion’s share of profits from their despicable creation with a bioweapon, aided by the CDC, the NIH, and the FDA.