Screenshot/TheoVon YouTube

Thomas Massie’s biggest problem is…

He still takes what MAGA originally promised seriously.

Or as he put it in a recent New York Times profile, “Now they’re upset because they like fake fights, but I’m throwing real punches that are landing on issues.”

He’s right. Here are just a few of those issues.

Fake Fights, Real Punches

Donald Trump once promised to end “endless wars” and to not start any regime change wars as previous presidents have. When Trump started a regime change war with Iran in late February, Massie opposed it and demanded a congressional vote.

Trump got mad at Massie (for staying true to original MAGA).

Trump once promised to radically cut government spending and waste through DOGE led by Elon Musk, only to later jettison that effort and instead offer a ‘Big Beautiful’ spending bill that added almost $4 trillion more to the national debt.

Massie voted against this big spending bill calling it a “debt bomb ticking.”

This is when Trump decided to back a Republican primary challenger to Massie (whose odds aren’t good).

Trump and his administration once promised to release the classified files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an issue the president has done a complete 180 on.

Now Massie is one of the leading figures in demanding that the files should be completely released and unredacted, something Trump and his team are not happy about it.

Time and time again, Massie, who supported and voted for Trump, is attacked by the administration simply for doing exactly what candidate Trump once promised to do and has not to date as president.

The fight against Massie by the administration is “fake,” in that they are only fighting against the one House Republican who is still holding true to Team Trump’s original promises. It’s not about actual policy disagreements. Trump has decided to go back on a number of his campaign promises and expects everyone in his party to follow him. Massie doesn’t do this, and so becomes an enemy of the White House.

The most non-MAGA thing Massie could do is simply fall in line.

Do we want Republicans who are willing to go against the establishment grain? As Trump once did? Or do we simply fall in line with Republicans, even presidents, who now simply do what neocons like Lindsey Graham and Hillary Clinton want done?

‘I’ve Always Been Careful to Never Criticize the President’

From the NYT story, “A die-hard libertarian with a puckish sensibility and a yen for the minutia of congressional procedure, Mr. Massie has frequently upset the apple cart of Washington. When he single-handedly called every member of the House back during the height of the pandemic to cast an in-person vote on the coronavirus relief bill, Mr. Trump endorsed against him. He beat that opponent by 62 points and developed what he called the “Trump antibodies.”

Trump antibodies indeed.

The article continued, “I think I was a curious annoyance to them four years ago or six years ago — whenever that was,’ Mr. Massie said in a lengthy interview. ‘And now they’re upset because they like fake fights, but I’m throwing real punches that are landing on issues.”

This has never been personal with Massie, who has never directly criticized Donald Trump the man and has made it only about the issues.

More: “Not at the president,” he added. “I’ve always been careful to never criticize the president, because when this race is over, I want him to sign some more of my other bills.”

Why Massie’s Midterm Re-Election is One of the Most Important in the Country

Trump’s handpicked candidate to take down Massie is Navy Seal Ed Gallrein.

Gallrein’s entire campaign is based on that he will dutifully do whatever President Trump tells him to do. He has even said that he would only report to the commander-in-chief.

But that’s not exactly the role of an elected U.S. congressman. As the NYT’s noted, “(Massie) welcomes such contrasts. He told the crowd that while in the military, Mr. Gallrein had reported to the commander in chief, something that he does not consider part of his current job description.”

“In Congress, we don’t report to the president,” Mr. Massie said. “We’ve got a republic. There’s three branches of government. I don’t even report to the speaker of the House. I report to every one of you in here.”

In other words, a congressman’s job is not just to be a stooge to the president, but to represent his constituents and their interests.

Massie ally, friend and fellow Kentuckian Senator Rand Paul told the Times, “It’s important to have independent voices within the party. If everybody becomes a rubber stamp, maybe we could just have A.I. run the country.”

Libertarian activist and comedian Dave Smith went even further in describing what’s at stake in Massie’s re-election in an interview this week with Joe Rogan:

NYT: “Mr. Massie said he regarded his race as a test case for whether any shred of independence can survive in today’s G.O.P., and believed other Republicans would read the results that way as well.”

That’s exactly what Massie’s race is about. Independence, credibility and actual principles.

Massie is throwing real punches that land on real issues - the national debt, war, Epstein, to name just a few - and his opponents are making up fake fights that have zero to do with actual policy.

If Trump is now aligned with Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush maybe he’s not doing it right at this point.

If Massie is aligned, and has always been aligned, with OG MAGA figures like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, maybe he’s a better guiding light.

Dave Smith says Thomas Massie’s re-election is the most important election in the country in 2026.

He’s not wrong.