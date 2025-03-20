Get 30% off for 1 year

American foreign in the 21st century has been disastrous.

After 9/11, the U.S. removed the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, stayed two decades, and today Afghanistan is still controlled by the Taliban. About 2,500 American soldiers lost their lives.

The U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003 to find weapons of mass destruction that didn’t exist, further destabilizing the region, which only empowered Iran. About 4,500 American soldiers lost their lives.

In 2011, the U.S. ousted Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi. In 2014, the U.S. launched airstrikes against Syria.

What did we get out of this?

ISIS.

Why do we keep doing this?

This is exactly the point Congressman Thomas Massie made Tuesday about the recent U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.

In retrospect, the long war in Afghanistan and the completely needless war in Iraq ended up having little to do with responding to the 9/11 attacks, which at the time was the justification for both wars in the minds of many Americans.

But did we learn any lessons? Are the same people now beating the drum for an American war with Iran, the same propagandists who led us into Iraq and 20 years in Afghanistan…

Now trying to prepare us for war again?

Tucker Carlson thinks so (Note: Iran is three times the size of Iraq):

What Americans are clamoring for another war right now? Or is this just a Washington thing?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene wonders too:

Massie is absolutely correct to note that these aren’t America’s wars.

Carlson is correct that these shouldn’t be our wars, and propagandists are currently trying to make them so, as they have in the past.

Greene is correct that the American people don’t want another war, and getting involved in yet another is the exact opposite of America First.

President Trump, who ordered the recent strikes on the Houthis, has made clear that it could be a precedent for war with Iran.

Many Americans voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2024 because he called out the lies of the Bushes and the Clintons, that helped lead to so much U.S. military intervention abroad.

Trump promised he would be different. He promised to be a peace president.

These really are not our wars.

If Donald Trump was ever going to listen to Thomas Massie, or even take the advice of his friend Tucker Carlson, or MAGA ally MTG…

That time is now.

