Across the American healthcare industry, both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the two most powerful organizations.

The public is routinely told that both the FDA and CDC know best. As a matter of fact, approval from said agencies often determines whether or not various medicines make it on the market for public consumption.

Unfortunately, with the passing of time, it’s come to light that neither one of these three letter agencies are above board. One of the strongest examples of this pertains to the greenlighting of the COVID vaccines.

This Was a Problem From the Start

On X, conservative Rep. Thomas Massie revealed that COVID jabs never should have been approved.

While deposing at least two individuals during congressional testimony, the congressman learned from witnesses that political pressure motivated the approval of COVID jabs.

Both individuals who affirmed to this aren’t just any random people, either. They oversee vaccine approval at the FDA, yet still knew that something wasn’t right with how COVID shots were signed off on.

As many Americans know, approving said vaccinations paved the way for mandates that subsequently followed. Through these mandates, kids were forced out of schools, adults lost their jobs, and everyday citizens were threatened with societal exclusions, unless they produced vaccine passports.

Email records also confirm what Rep. Massie learned from the aforementioned witnesses.

The CDC Also Has Some Explaining to Do

While COVID vaccines were in the works, Congress - at the time - approved a staggering $1 billion for the CDC to use in promoting said vaccines.

