If Massie has his way, all of the Epstein documents will be made available to the American people. Some recent reports are claiming that there are references to Donald Trump in some of the documents; and as a result of this, many believe that it shows that some form of influence exists throughout politics.

However, at the same time, Massie has been warning of U.S. Military actions being taken by Israel and how they can lead to other unaccountable entanglements which could cost America an unknown amount of money.

It’s still uncertain if the files ultimately reveal the names of individuals who have remained hidden for many years. Today’s media is linking Massie to both the Epstein case and to opposition to government spending money without accountability.

What’s Massie’s end game? Why is he taking such a massive risk? It’s all laid out below for subscribers.