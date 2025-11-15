Antics to take America First patriots off the map are accelerating at troublesome rates.

Ever since President Trump’s decisive victory in the 2024 election, the powers that be have wanted him … and his allies … gone.

Recently, news broke that coordinated campaigns to discredit GOP Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene are underway.

Before that, news broke of the FBI using an initiative known as Arctic Frost to surveil and wire tap the calls of other sitting, Republican lawmakers.

In light of it all, there’ve been a lot of questions about how we got to this point. What let this happen? Why is this going on?

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie has the answers. Ultimately, it boils down to three destructive forces that handed deep state hacks all the ammunition they needed.

It’s Time to Roll These Back at Once

The Patriot Act, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

As Massie pointed out on X, each of them opened the door to the FBI spying on Republican lawmakers.

They allowed federal agencies to track these lawmakers’ calls, their locations while speaking on the phone, etc.

Here’s what’s even MORE maddening: it didn’t have to be this way.

As long as Congress continues approving surveillance centric legislation, the government will keep abusing it.

Let’s be clear on EXACTLY what this means…

Agencies like the CISA and FBI aren’t above infringing upon Americans’ constitutional rights under the false guise of national security. Laws like the Patriot Act and FISA give them enough wiggle room and plausible deniability to do it.

Rep. Massie makes an excellent point: lawmakers who are unhappy with Arctic Frost can easily take out its roots.

This means repealing the Patriot Act and FISA while dismantling CISA.

Massie Knows What’s At Stake Here

As Americans, our privacy rights are one of the deep state’s top targets.

This is why Arctic Frost had companies like Verizon and AT&T getting subpoenaed to hand over GOP lawmakers’ phone data.

Neither of these phone companies could challenge the subpoenas, thanks to FISA, the Patriot Act, and CISA.

As long as this agency and these spy laws remain on the books, nothing is preventing Arctic Frost 2.0 from happening.

Elected lawmakers should pay attention to what Rep. Massie is saying. They should heed his warnings and start revoking ALL laws and agencies that infringe upon us.

There’s No Reason Why Congress Can’t Get This Done

America First Republicans were the prime targets of Arctic Frost. They - along with everyday patriots across the nation - will remain in the deep state’s line of fire unless something changes.

Here’s the kicker: Congress can easily intervene and prevent this from happening.

Republicans hold both the House and Senate. This means OUR party has enough votes to crack down against laws that allow illicit surveillance.

This means we have enough votes to rein in agencies like CISA, the FBI, and stop their abuses of power.

Rep. Massie made it clear that he’s ready to get this done. Now, it’s time for the rest of our elected officials to stand alongside him.

Grassroots Patriots Need to Work With Massie, Too

Across the nation, we the people can join the Kentucky congressman in making FISA, CISA, and the Patriot Act obsolete.

We should be calling each of our lawmakers on Capitol Hill, demanding they vote accordingly. Writing them letters and sending messages on social media are also worthwhile ways to get the point across.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: without making real changes to our privacy laws and federal agencies, what happened with Arctic Frost is just a preview of what’s to come.