Only in the American government can an organization be rewarded after failing an audit.



The Pentagon hasn’t passed an audit since it was first required to do one in 2018, yet our military spending is poised to reach a new record high this year. As politicians like Massie have noted, there is no reason to do this if we are not at war. Most importantly, the United States can’t afford to keep going on like this.



At the moment, the interest expense on our debt exceeds our military spending. We are paying the price for the Federal Reserve’s drunken sailor policies of the 2020s. If we don’t reverse course soon, this problem will become much worse. The Pentagon shouldn’t receive a higher budget until it passes an audit, which it projects won’t happen until 2028.

Politicians like Massie are some of the few voices of sanity in Congress, who are pushing back against these record rises in military spending.

Massie Slams Military Spending

In his farewell speech in the 1960s, Eisenhower warned the United States of the risk of a military-industrial complex in the country. He would no doubt be disappointed if he were alive today and could see the state of the US economy and military.



At the moment, only a handful of politicians, like Thomas Massie, have been serious about slashing military spending and addressing our debt issues. Massie recently called out our rise in military spending and noted that there is no reason for this increase, especially since we are not at war.

The new amount requests exceed the previous budget of the Biden Administration. Why should the United States go into even more debt to boost our military when we are not even at war? This is not to mention that the US government has been pushing to remove itself from other foreign conflicts and has committed to cutting wasteful spending in all parts of the government, including the military. This move goes against the long-term goals of the Trump administration.



Congress needs more bold leaders like Massie who are committed to ensuring the government actually addresses the debt crisis that everyone else is ignoring.





We Can’t Go On Like This



The war in Ukraine needlessly pushed the United States into more debt. At one point, many politicians bashed our Ukraine funding, noting that this spending exceeded our budget for the Marine Corps.



The war in Ukraine is not a national security threat to the United States, and it frankly would not have happened under Trump’s watch. Before we even begin to focus on reducing government waste, there has to be a consensus that ridiculous foreign aid causes are off the table for unlimited funding.

Our new isolationist approach under the Trump administration is a positive first step, which can make it easier for us to manage our debt. However, we now have to start cleaning house with regard to our domestic affairs and cut wasteful spending in the Pentagon.



The military shouldn’t be given a free pass just because we cut some foreign aid. The US military is one of many areas of our government where there is a plethora of hidden fraud and waste that needs to be addressed. Now is an excellent time to clean up shop and audit the appropriate agencies, since we are not at war.



Entities like the Pentagon have been so detached from reality for decades that even a simple request like passing an audit seems like a crazy ask. The Pentagon recently failed its 7th audit in a row, and it has not passed an audit since it was first legally required to complete one in 2018.

Even worse is the Pentagon’s tone, as leaders nonchalantly say that they are making progress and are on track to pass an audit by 2028. In the government’s eyes, they didn’t fail the audit because half of the opinions were clean. Imagine telling the IRS you didn’t need to be audited because only half of your tax return was incorrect.



The initial DOGE assessment found there was already $80 million in waste from the Pentagon, and this could just be the tip of the iceberg. DOGE found that a lot of this spending includes activities that are not designed to boost the strength of the military.





Until we uncover everything through a final audit, there is no telling how much waste and fraud there is within the Pentagon. It is completely illogical to reward the Pentagon with a much higher budget after it failed yet another audit.



Would investors reward a company for failing an audit? Why are publicly traded companies held to a higher standard than the Pentagon?



Instead, we should create milestones for the Pentagon to continue improving during each audit, and focus on ways to bring military spending down to a new multi-year low instead of a peak. If the Pentagon does truly have a clean audit by 2028, then maybe the government can consider budget increases, although by this point, they probably wouldn’t truly need any.





Debt Clock: Tick Tock



US politicians eventually have to realize that our debt growth is unsustainable. Massie is one of the few politicians in DC who is willing to stand for this fundamental truth, instead of voting in line with the party to preserve his power.



Our debt has increased to an unsustainable level, and we need to make as many cuts as possible. The interest expense alone on our national debt accounts for 14% of federal outlays, and this isn’t going to improve anytime soon if we continue operating business as usual.

If the goal is to preserve national security, then it is crucial to remember that having a strong military is just one piece of the puzzle. Our national image is also impacted by our decisions related to our debt, and the integrity and credibility of our currency. The Federal Reserve is playing with fire as it continues to print money to fund the wasteful spending of the government. If the US dollar falls, the United States of America falls with it.

We can take other important steps in the real economy to boost our national security. The first step relates to supply chains, as we need to ensure that we can produce key products like pharmaceuticals, steel, and other materials that would be beneficial in a wartime period. As always, the best solutions are often in ramping up the private sector, not throwing money at federal agencies.

The second crucial area for us to focus on is energy security, as many countries realized the importance of this at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden’s decision to drain the SPR during a crisis like this, instead of tapping into our production potential, was an assault on common sense and logic. Military spending without energy security is useless. Again, this issue can be resolved through the private sector.



Politicians should have a long-term approach to this crisis. If we keep our debt under control, the interest expense on our debt won’t be overwhelming. This transition would provide us with more room to raise funding for federal agencies when necessary, instead of being limited by the burden of this interest. At the moment, the interest payments on our debt exceed our military spending. This is a very dangerous setup, especially since the government isn’t committed to addressing the debt crisis. Every member of Congress should be as vocal as Massie.