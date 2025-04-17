Anyone who has studied the history of inflation knows the classic story of Zimbabwe, which created record hyperinflation after printing money during a crisis.



Western governments seem to think they are the exception to this elementary economic rule. The Federal Reserve has nearly tripled the money supply since the beginning of the GFC, and yet people in our government still continue to act clueless about the root cause of inflation.

The CARES Act was an assault on common sense, as it eventually led to higher inflation and questionable relief for citizens. If printing money and giving it to the population worked, why wouldn’t we just introduce Universal Basic Income and eradicate poverty once and for all?



The consequences of the CARES Act are still being played out, and the greatest tragedy of all of this is that politicians have seemed to learn nothing from it.

This is our last opportunity to cut government waste and get our debt under control before we experience another inflationary wave that trounces that of the 1970s. Massie has been one of the strongest voices of reason for this cause.

The CARES Act was a Disaster

Many people’s lives went downhill after Covid, largely because of the CARES Act and other forms of government overreach and wastefulness. The 2020 CARES Act was devastating for many poor and middle-class Americans, and it only succeeded in helping corporations and Wall Street.

Massie was one of the only politicians who slammed the CARES Act in 2020. He noted that this Act would have a substantial inflationary impact on the population. Massie recently reminded the world why he so strongly opposed the CARES Act.

Massie knew that these efforts would eventually cause the population to suffer. He called on members of the government to vote on this Act in March 2020, a move that made him very unpopular within the party.

“A month ago, I stood alone for the Constitution and congressional accountability. I said if truckers, nurses, and grocers can work, then so can Congress! I was called the most hated man in DC by CNN. Wow! They reported the truth! Today, dozens will demand a recorded vote.”

In a lengthy tweet, Massie made the point that essential workers were forced to show up to work, yet people in our government couldn’t even be bothered to show up and vote on important legislation that would impact the entire population. The two-class system has become much more evident in recent years.



Many members of our government have no conviction and are willing to vote on topics that they have not even accurately reviewed. They are also very hesitant to vote against their party for fear of retaliation. Massie, on the other hand, is a man of true principles and is willing to fight for some of his core economic principles. He is also not afraid to call out spineless actions in our government.

The Cares Act was a Trap



If sending everyone a $1,200 stimulus check could solve all of our economic problems, why not send everyone $12,000? $120,000?

The Federal Reserve banking system has been a disaster since 2008, and Covid was just the fuel that set everything on fire.



This method is more psychological than anything. The government took away our liberties for a pandemic caused by Fauci the weasel and then insisted it was benevolent because they gave us several stimulus checks. This gift was merely a distraction.



According to some accounts, Stalin once told a story about how he could pluck out the feathers of a chicken, and the chicken would forget it when he fed it.





The government and Federal Reserve have been destroying the livelihoods of the American middle class for decades. To hell with these stimulus checks or any other ‘relief' they provided us.



Thankfully, American citizens and politicians have not forgotten the crimes committed by our government during the COVID era. However, the plethora of benefits offered by the government during this period, when it simultaneously stripped the population of their rights, were very distracting in the short term.



The CARES Act did more to help businesses through multiple types of tax breaks, while lower and middle-class citizens received very few benefits. Some people who were able to remain in the workforce ended up making less than the unemployed people who received the special $300/week unemployment bonus.



PPP fraud also ran rampant during Covid-19, as many larger and/or publicly traded companies received undeserved PPP funds. Although this program ended in 2021, the American taxpayer has still had to pay for the government to continue going after PPP fraud.

At the end of all of this, the American public was ripped off. Massie noted that Americans should have received much more, yet the money was funneled through banks and corporations.

The cycle is endless. US taxpayers pay the salaries of politicians, who then waste money on legislation. Afterwards, the US taxpayers need to fund various agencies to clean up and investigate the crimes of these very programs they funded. It’s no wonder that our debt is out of control.





The Fight is Not Over



Massie has been one of few politicians who is willing to tackle our nation’s debt problem and to ensure government waste doesn’t continue to contribute to inflation. Massie has taken a lot of heat for some of his stances since 2020 but is committed to making our government more sane in its spending.





Massie has once again reminded the world that people who want a smaller government are not extremists but are realists and patriots.

Five years have passed, but it is still more important than ever to investigate the waste and fraud generated by the CARES Act and other wasteful government measures. We also need to reflect on why a failed piece of legislation like this was able to pass and why it’s considered unacceptable for patriots like Massie to push back.



Our debt has increased by over 50% since Massie voiced this strong opposition against the CARES Act. What will it take to bring this madness to an end?

Americans continued to struggle much more after this because of the soaring inflation, poor labor markets, and other economic setbacks. The stimmy checks did nothing to offset this pain.



Most importantly, it is still deemed unacceptable for politicians like Massie to push back against our soaring debt. Massie has faced hell for pushing back against the GOP on this topic. Our majority GOP status is useless if these politicians are not serious about reducing our debt.



People like Massie should be the status quo for the GOP. Instead, they are sometimes lone wolves who have to go on solo missions to bring logic back to our government.