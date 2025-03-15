Trump has been moving at lightning speed with a plethora of new executive orders, and DOGE has been revolutionizing our approach to government spending. January and February have been historical months for the United States of America.

While the resistance from the DNC was easily anticipated, what is more troubling is the weak and complicit behavior of Republican RINOs. These tone-deaf establishment politicians recently attempted to increase government spending and are actively acting against the interests of the Americans who elected Donald Trump.



There is a clear disconnect between Congress and the executive branch, one which could undermine the Trump administration’s success during the next four years. Massie has left no stone unturned in his critique of the Uniparty, which is fighting against individual liberties and lower government spending. These politicians are spineless cowards who are standing in the way of the will of the people.

Massie Praises First 30 Days of Trump



Massie recently did an interview with Ann Coulter, in which he explained how the first month was a mixed bag. His comments were bold, offending politicians on both sides.

While he commended Trump for his success during the first few weeks, he also noted that Congress members were continuing to drag their feet and undermine DOGE’s initial success.

Massie noted that he gave Trump an A rating based on his performance during the first 30 days. He commented on how Trump was surrounded by smarter people, like RFK Jr. and Steve Miller, and would be able to accomplish much more with his new cabinet.



But Trump and Massie don’t just face threats from the deep state and other nefarious actors. One greater problem is the Uniparty system in Congress, which relegates the efforts of the new administration.





Masie Slams Cowards in Congress



Massie has been in the spotlight for attacking Congress for its lukewarm actions recently. Congress continued to remain passive even after all of the corruption DOGE has revealed.

“DOGE, and even President Trump, are on a collision course with Congress. It's not apparent yet, but it's going to happen. DOGE has uncovered all of this corruption in USAID, and Michael Shellenberger, we had him in judiciary a couple of weeks ago, he testified that USAID was funding the misinformation campaign that was used to impeach Trump. I mean, that’s treason.”

Even worse, Massie fears that we may continue to have more USAID like events in the coming years with a passive Congress. These corrupt entities have wasted US taxpayer money and even launched a treasonous witch hunt against Trump.





Before this interview, Massie slammed Congress for being weak and serving its corporate donors. The problem goes way beyond term limits. The inherent issue is that they are weak and don’t care enough about their voters.

Trump’s victory in November was a massive landslide victory. However, the gains in Congress were very minute, as Massie has noted that Congress has gained very little ground this year.

“Look, we control the House, the Senate, and the White House. This is the trifecta. We need to be codifying these things. Why, in one month, are we going to pass a CR that does nothing? Or an omnibus that does even worse, it increases spending. Why would we do that? We have all the levers. I'll tell you why. Because my colleagues are not serious and they are cowards. Not all of them, but most of them.”

The conservative members of Congress should understand that they were elected to cut government spending and to help balance the budget. This passive approach to securing their reelection is very cowardly and a betrayal to the American people who voted for them in good faith.



Massie recently noted that these measures could add $20 trillion to our debt in the next decade. If so, the GOP would create an excellent talking point for the DNC in the 2028 election debates.

These tone-deaf politicians need to remember why they were elected. The population doesn’t want to be run by a Uniparty that inflates the debt, especially after seeing all of the fraud and corruption DOGE has exposed.

Past Mistakes and Why the Gain in Congress Was Limited

The power of the people trumps the power of the media and lobbyists.



The Republican party needs to remember why it won. People don’t care about the media, and politicians don’t need corporations to win support. All they need is the support of the people.



Massie commented on why he thought Congress has lost so much ground since the early 2020s.



“Some people blame Mike Johnson. They say he didn't go out and raise enough money. He didn't campaign hard enough. I blame Mike Johnson, but not because he didn’t raise enough money. It's because we were feckless under him. We didn't do appropriations bills, we didn't do any of the things. Every fight, supposed fight with Biden, we lost, we walked away with nothing. We passed meaningless resolutions that were messaging bills. People get tired of that.”

Massie discussed how members focused on empty measures to blame Democrats instead of passing productive bills. Consequently, their fight against the democratic party wasn’t very strong in the 2020s, and we are still in a weak position now even though there is a Republican majority.

People are sick of these political games. Massie mentioned one amazing thing that Jim Jordan did when he called in RFK Jr. and Tulsi to testify when they were still Democrats. This more radical, outside of the box move, eventually led the republican party to gain two stellar cabinet members. We need more moves like this.

These politicians need to think about the next term and not just their reelection prospects. They should consider how the GOP needs to cut the nation’s debt swiftly during the next few years so that they can have a success story to showcase during the next election cycle.

Thinking Outside the Box





The political success of the right depends on radical, outside of the box thinking. There are more Tulsi Gabbards and RFKs trapped in the DNC, whom we can appeal to with common sense and logic. There are so many ways to cut spending, and this should be clearer after DOGE revealed all of the government waste.



Donald Trump even floated the genius idea of Gold Cards for people who are willing to pay $5 million. This is the direction we need to be heading in.

However, there are too many Uniparty members in our government who want to continue with the status quo. This move is bad for the American people, and it won’t bode well for their political careers.

Our debt is spiraling out of control, and Congress needs to do everything it can to balance the budget. There is no logical alternative, and this issue will gradually become more of a populist voting point as DOGE exposes more waste and corruption.



Trump has proven that the media and corporations don’t control politicians. Why can’t the Republicans in Congress see this? The power of the people trumps the power of the media and lobbyists. This is the new reality, and it's better for all parties if Congress begins to recognize this new trend.