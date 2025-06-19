For decades, America’s foreign policy has only increased the country’s national debt and created more enemies abroad. We have accomplished absolutely nothing, and one could easily argue that events like Afghanistan have only tarnished our credibility in the eyes of the world.



Funding foreign wars is not an America First policy. We should not be going more into debt for issues that do not impact national security.

The majority of people in our government refuse to acknowledge the economic ramifications of their mindless policies. If we continue like this, with interest rates rising, the United States of America is heading toward bankruptcy. If we continue to push countries around and sanction them, the power of the USD will continue to decline.

Massie has been one of the lone voices of reason who has stood for less government spending and an isolationist foreign policy.



Massie Bashes Iran War Efforts



Massie recently slammed the neocon plot to start a war in Iran and noted how many of our efforts to push back against Iran have been unsuccessful. This fruitless stand against Iran will only stir up global tensions and weaken the US economy. We need strong leaders like Massie to push back against the endless deep state war machine.



In a recent interview with Redacted, he noted that our sanctions against Iran have been useless.

“We’re losing the reserve status of the US dollar by doing all of these sanctions. We’ve sanctioned Iran. We’ve sanctioned Russia. We’ve sanctioned other countries. What happens when you do that is that they quit transacting in US dollars. They quit holding US dollars in reserves. So we’re losing our reserve currency status by shooting ourselves in the foot.”

It is also very important to consider the economic knock-on effects, which Massie has explained in depth. The USD has been slowly losing its power over the past few decades, and moves against Iran incentivize these countries to transact in other currencies. The biggest issue, which Massie also pointed out in the interview, is that our debt is out of control. We can’t afford more wars.



Massie Slams Our Debt Crisis: We Can’t Afford It



Massie has consistently fought to limit the rise of our national debt, most notably in the early 2020s when he was the only person to push back against the CARES Act.



Massie recently pointed out several economic issues that House and Senate members have overlooked in the past few years:

The interest rate on our newly issued debt is increasing. Our government has become accustomed to lower rates in the past, but the interest rate on most newly issued debt is much higher now.

One of the benefits of the TCJA was a limited amount of SALT benefits. However, Massie noted that the SALT cap increased from around $10,000 to $40,000.

Massie also noted that most of the cost-cutting measures of this bill didn’t kick in until later. Meanwhile, the spending will kick in immediately.

Our debt as a percentage of GDP has nearly doubled since the beginning of 2008. The government’s solution to the global financial crisis was to ignore the economic issues, keep interest rates low, and ramp up the country’s debt. With interest rates gradually soaring, this model will not work anymore, and it is poised to implode soon if our government doesn’t take immediate action. Proponents of logic like Massie shouldn’t be lone voices in the government.



Massie the Lone Wolf



Massie has often been a lone wolf opposer of various war measures against Iran. He understands that fighting against Iran weakens our economy and stirs up unnecessary geopolitical tensions. At the moment, the world is in over its head in terms of political risks, and there have also been soaring geopolitical tensions in Asia. It is imperative that we resolve these global conflicts as quickly as possible and fight to avoid new tensions.

In 2023, Massie made a clear stand against aggravating Iran with sanctions and other forces, and stated that US soldiers should not be involved in this conflict.





As Massie stated, the US is moving towards bankruptcy. We shouldn’t be ramping up military spending, especially for overseas conflicts. The language in these requests is very broad, which could open up limitless military spending as we rush in to insert ourselves into every foreign conflict in the world. Our foreign policy should be America first, and only focus on issues that impact national security.



Massie on the Recent Houthi Strikes

Massie recently pushed back against the recent military strikes on the Houthis, noting that such an act should have first received approval from Congress.

This aggression against Iran is a distraction from more pressing issues. Our border security has been an absolute joke, and our debt is soaring to new levels. We should seek to resolve these issues and lower tensions with Iran. Our military spending should focus on preserving our might and being ready to take on legitimate attacks that threaten national security.

Massie has noted that these attacks are unnecessary and have only created more enemies.

“Long term, our meddling in the Middle East makes more enemies for us, whether it's, you know, supplying all the bombs that are being dropped on Gaza, or whether it's being in Afghanistan for over two decades, we're creating new enemies that we don't need to have.”

These enemies are both economic and political. This tension will force the government to boost military spending. The economic isolation from these countries will also weaken our currency and ward off potential trade partners. It's a lose-lose for the United States to pursue these policies.

The Best Way Forward



The Strength through Peace Approach, which Hegseth and Trump are pushing, is a highly logical approach to our foreign policy. Our strength should be measured by our ability to prevent and end as many wars as possible.



However, we should be very careful when approaching Iran and ensure we don’t waste taxpayer money on issues that do not impact national security. We could also stand to benefit from increased economic cooperation with Iran.



Politicians like Massie and Greene have been instrumental in pushing the US government to avoid foreign issues that do not impact our well-being.

We need to put America first and do everything we can to preserve the strength of our military and economy. There may come a day when we need to boost military spending to take on credible national security threats from certain countries, including Iran. However, the attacks on the Houthis were an overstep of our power. We should be promoting peace and focusing on strengthening our military internally so that we are prepared for future risks.