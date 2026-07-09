Reporters ambush politicians on the street constantly. It’s basically a genre at this point. What almost never happens is the politician grabbing his own phone, flipping the interview around, and asking the reporter a question so unexpected that the guy just turns around and walks away.

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That’s exactly what happened to Fox News Digital’s Nicholas Ballasy when he cornered Thomas Massie on a Washington sidewalk. Ballasy came in with the standard tabloid ambush setup, pressing Massie about allegations from a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend, first about an NDA dispute, then pivoting to rumors about Massie and fellow Republican Lauren Boebert. Massie denied everything flatly. It’s all false, he said, more than once, without breaking stride.

Ballasy kept pushing anyway, apparently sensing a viral clip within reach, and asked Massie point blank why his ex might be making these claims now. Was it timed to the primary he’d just lost? That’s when Massie decided he’d had enough of being the only one answering questions.

When did you all become a tabloid, he asked. Seriously, dude.

Then came the pivot nobody saw coming. Massie pulled out his own phone, pointed it directly at Ballasy, and became the interviewer. So let me ask you, he said, I heard that you like gay porn. Is that true?

Why did that single question completely deflate the entire confrontation?

Because it flipped the exact dynamic Ballasy had walked in expecting to control. A reporter chasing a politician down the street with pointed personal questions is a familiar script. A politician calmly turning around and lobbing an equally pointed personal question straight back, on camera, with total composure, is not something either party had rehearsed for. Ballasy visibly didn’t know what to do with it. Congressman, I’m not, he stammered, before pivoting back to his original pitch about just wanting to give Massie a chance to respond.

Massie wasn’t having it. I’m giving you a chance to give me your side, he shot back, mirroring Ballasy’s own language right back at him. When Ballasy tried to disengage entirely and walk off, Massie followed him down the sidewalk, still filming, still asking. Are you a real news organization or not? Come back, man. All you gotta say is you don’t like it, that you haven’t been to those websites.

Of course I don’t like it, Ballasy eventually said, before adding an almost reflexive but thank you, as if his professional instincts kicked in even mid-retreat.

Massie posted the footage himself the next morning with a caption that landed like a punchline all its own. Voyeuristic Fox reporter unsure and uneasy when questioned about alleged gay porn watching habit.

Isn’t that the whole genre of ambush journalism summed up in one sentence? Reporters build entire segments around forcing a target to publicly deny something uncomfortable on camera, then act shocked when the target realizes the game works in both directions.

Ballasy, for his part, called the question sick and said Massie made it up on the fly, which is almost certainly true. Nobody’s claiming Massie had some secret dossier on the man’s browser history. That was never the point. The point was demonstrating, in real time, exactly how uncomfortable it feels to have an invasive personal question lobbed at you out of nowhere by someone holding a phone camera in your face, expecting you to either deny it or look guilty trying.

Massie clearly enjoyed making that point. Whether Ballasy enjoyed learning it firsthand is a different story entirely, but judging by how quickly he ended the interview, the answer wasn’t close.