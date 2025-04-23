Fairness and neutrality are prerequisites for judgeship. What we seem to have forgotten is that judges have internal biases and prejudices just like everyone else. Those biases have become abundantly clear in recent months.

Thomas Massie and other Republicans are calling out activist judges for pushing a radical leftist agenda.

The judiciary has overruled executive orders and laws made by Congress, essentially creating rule by judicial oligarchy.

Federal Judges are Overreaching Outside of Traditional Boundaries

The purpose of a judge is to interpret law as written by lawmakers. It seems as though America’s top judges have forgotten this fact, handing down questionable rulings based on subjective interpretation of law.

Political bias has undoubtedly motivated those questionable rulings.

Though calling out federal judges is risky business, it is one of Thomas Massie’s specialties. The Kentucky freedom fighter wants to render federal judges’ court rulings completely moot.

If Massie gets his way, his Congressional colleagues will proactively write new laws and use the power of the purse to counter leftist judicial rulings.

The question is whether there are enough “profiles in courage” in Congress to build momentum for such change.

At the moment, it appears momentum for such change is building on the right yet nonexistent on the left side of the aisle.

What is the Extent of the Court’s Authority?

It wasn’t long ago when the top judges in the land operated quietly in the background, rarely seen or heard. Judges were put front and center, smack dab in the national spotlight after Trump’s election in 2016.

Trump spearheaded the push to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since that point in time, judges have exhibited a collective knee-jerk reaction characterized by left-leaning rulings.

Massie, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump agree those rulings are not only extremist but also a judicial overreach.

America’s Judges are Targeting Trump

Judges across the land have struck down several of President Trump’s executive orders. Those executive orders range from terminating the employment of USAID federal workers to immigration reform.

Republicans like Massie want to permanently halt federal judges’ universal injunctions.

Massie is joined by Republican lawmaker Chuck Grassley. The Iowa Senator insists it is the duty of Congress to minimize the impact of judicial rulings.

"Although our founders saw an important role for the judiciary, they didn't design a system that made judges national policy makers.” – Grassley

Grassley and Massie take issue with several federal rulings including the decision of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to bar illegal immigrant deportations by air. Boasberg’s ruling came after the Trump administration struck a deal with El Salvador to deport gang members to the small nation’s prisons.