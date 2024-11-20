By authorizing long range missiles to strike inside Russia, Biden is committing an unconstitutional Act of War that endangers the lives of all U.S. citizens. This is an impeachable offense, but the reality is he’s an emasculated puppet of the deep state. - Rep Thomas Massie

To say President Joe Biden is negligent would be an egregious understatement. The president has failed to provide due care for Americans and others across the world these past four years.

We can’t take Biden to court in a negligence suit. However, we certainly gave him a swift kick out the door with the election of Donald Trump.

Biden put his negligence on full display this week when supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles. The careless act has the potential to trigger a third World War.

Biden Gives Ukraine the Green Light

Biden’s authorization of the use of long-range missiles to strike the interior of Russia might be met with equal or greater force. Russia’s despot, Vladimir Putin, has stated he will consider responding with nuclear weapons.

Some are questioning if the United States and other allies of Ukraine will respond to such a nuclear attack with nukes of their own. The harsh truth that America’s political left denies is that Biden committed an unconstitutional Act of War when making the long-range missile authorization.