People are often eager to give government more power when they are scared. To protect them. To keep them safe.

But the power exercised, the policies implemented, the force shown…

It never actually protects us. The “danger” is always just an excuse to for the government to claim more power.

The Covid lockdowns are a perfect example.

How quick was the government to assume all kinds of new powers during the pandemic? How quickly did citizens consent and comply, in their fear?

After 9/11, the Patriot Act was passed, giving the federal government new powers to surveil American citizens. George W. Bush and Dick Cheney were going to protect us.

Only three Republican members of Congress voted against it, as Thomas Massie reminded us on Wednesday:

NEVER Give Government More Power

Ron Paul was called every name in the book. His critics believed that he was a terrorist sympathizer or worse for not trusting the United States government with even more power.

Now, any conservative or libertarian outside these bubbles of fear knows this is plain stupid. The government should never be given such blanket trust, in any era and for any reason.

The Patriot Act allowed the government to carry out silent arrests and never release the names of those arrested. So-called "information gathering" by private citizens could be designated as "clandestine intelligence activities for a foreign power."

WHAT?!?

We learned just last week that the Biden administration had planned to designate many types of conservatives as “domestic terrorists,” thanks to the declassification of files by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This shouldn’t be shocking. Never give the government an inch.

‘Terrorism Concerns Appear to Be Trampling Our Civil Liberties’

The Patriot Act also allowed for the databases, the mining of banks records, medical records and other personal information protected by the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

How about “sneak-and-peek?”

From civil libertarian Radley Balko in 2014, “One of the more controversial provisions of the Patriot Act was to broaden the ‘sneak-and-peek’ power for federal law enforcement officials. The provision allows investigators to conduct searches without informing the target of the search.”

“We were assured at the time that this was an essential law enforcement tool that would be used only to protect the country from terrorism,” Balko noted.

Oh yes, only terrorists would be looked into.

How dare Ron Paul oppose that?

The Electronic Frontier Foundation reported in 2014 that “the latest government report detailing the numbers of ‘sneak and peek’ warrants reveals that out of a total of over 11,000 sneak and peek requests, only 51 were used for terrorism.”

“Yet again, terrorism concerns appear to be trampling our civil liberties,” EFF added.

The org noted that “there has been an enormous increase in the use of sneak and peek warrants” and that “they are rarely used for terrorism cases.”

It’s almost as if Ron Paul knew ahead of time that government was always going to abuse any power it was given.

Thomas Massie knows this too. Which is why he opposes REAL ID - part of the Patriot Act - just as Dr. Paul did.

Wanting to give the federal government even more power, this time its many Republicans saying REAL ID is needed to stop illegal immigration, inevitably does nothing to stop the problem and everything to hurt the basic rights and liberties of ordinary citizens.

EVERY TIME.

Literally.

Ron Paul knew this 24 years ago when the Patriot Act was passed. Massie understands this today.

We should always stand up for individual constitutional rights and against strengthening the state, in any time and no matter the fear. Those in power will always find something to fear monger over. It’s their specialty.

Don’t fall for it.

Ron Paul has long been a bellwether of wisdom, particularly in times of fear.

So is Thomas Massie.

