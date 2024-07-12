Get 30% off for 1 year

The COVID-19 clot shot is back in the spotlight after Congressman Massie divulged the truth about FDA jab experts. Massie revealed three of the agency’s leading jab experts were terminated from employment after requesting additional time to analyze the shots’ side effects. The harmful side effects manifested in both young adults and kids.

Why the Firings Occurred

The FDA jab experts terminated from their positions were fired for prioritizing safety over Big Pharma profits. The truth is the Biden administration expedited the development and rollouts of the COVID-19 shots.

The logic in expediting the rollouts was to return the favor to Big Pharma companies that gave soft money political campaign donations to Biden and Kamala Harris. Such campaign donations are nothing more than legalized bribes.

The Biden administration put the pressure on the FDA to extend past regulatory authority to alter procedures and take shortcuts. The agency reduced the standards for jab approval. The approval empowered the Biden administration to issue jab mandates. The mandates were implemented despite the fact that FDA employees internally questioned the safety of the shots.

Massie is Shedding Light on the Darkness of Big Pharma Greed

Massie deserves credit for calling out the Biden administration, the FDA and Big Pharma. In particular, Massie highlighted Pfizer for its corporate greed and carelessness. Some on the right argue Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies are negligent for their hasty rollout of the clot shot.

Massie and his fellow Republicans are valiantly calling out the FDA and Biden administration for failing to fulfill their duties to protect the health of the taxpaying public. The FDA has a directive from Congress to safeguard citizens from side effects and false claims.

The FDA also sidestepped its rules to promote the jab while minimizing its potential side effects. At this point, there is little-to-no trust in government regulatory agencies.

The Big Pharma and FDA Investigation the Left Doesn’t Want to Acknowledge

A subcommittee investigation into the jab revealed reports of the jab injury were mishandled. The mishandling of the documents detailing the jab’s side effects occurred even with requirements for such feedback in place. The reports detailing the efficacy and safety of the Emergency Use Authorization jab were blatantly ignored.

The subcommittee’s interview of two scientists who previously worked for the FDA revealed they were pressured to take shortcuts. Corners were cut when analyzing the jab’s safety and efficacy. According to the scientists, outside pressure to promptly approve the jab to ensure a mandate caused the oversight.

At this point, it is clear that the Emergency Use Authorization jab was inherently harmful with myriad side effects. However, the Biden team still fast-tracked rapid approval of the Pfizer jab with an understanding of its flaws.

The FDA’s brass is in cahoots with the Biden administration to defraud the hardworking taxpayers of America. The hundreds of pages of FDA expert interview transcriptions presented by Massie make it clear that we live in a low-trust society.

Trust was lost when the working people of the United States were forced to receive an experimental jab to remain employed. Americans deserved to know that the FDA failed to perform the proper testing on Pfizer jabs. The public also deserved to know that the agency overlooked jab side effects.

The FDA is no Longer fit to Serve the Public

Only those on the far left have a semblance of trust with the FDA and the Biden administration. The solution to our current conundrum is to scale back the power and authority of the FDA. We would also be wide to completely eliminate the CIA, FBI and most other federal agencies.

The role of the federal government should be twofold: national defense and limited wealth redistribution. Redistribution through the taxation of estates instead of hard-earned income is meritocratic. However, achieving such a feat is akin to threading a needle.

The truth that no one wants to hear is that the federal government is likely to gain more power as labor is automated. It is up to our armed citizenry to remain government watchdogs as we attempt to transition to a leisure society characterized by automation.





