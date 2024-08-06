The recent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, and the failures of the organizations that were supposed to protect him, should be very alarming for any politician who has the fortitude to stand up to the deep state.



Robert F Kennedy Jr. is also a likely candidate for an assassination attempt, based on his work and family history. He has even stated that he is aware of the growing risk of someone attempting to assassinate him and he has received multiple threats. Despite these evident concerns, the Secret Service still does not provide protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



It is particularly concerning that he has chosen to increasingly take on pharmaceutical and tech companies, and spoken openly about how he believes the CIA was responsible for his uncle’s assassination. His past work has already resulted in multiple death threats from radical individuals.



As RFK Jr. continues to gain political dominance and take on corrupt entities in the United States, it is becoming more necessary for him to receive protection from a potential assassination attempt. As a political candidate for this election, RFK Jr. deserves the same protection as other candidates and should receive more protection as the election approaches and political tensions soar.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. Needs Our Protection

Robert F. Kennedy has a long history of taking on corruption from our government and US companies, and could also be a target for political assassination attempts as the election approaches.



In a recent post on X, Thomas Massie talked about how Robert F Kennedy should also be granted protection from the Secret Service.

The risks of political attacks have increased substantially, and will likely continue until the election, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deserves the same protection as other candidates.

RFK’s History: A Threat to US Corruption

Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been very vocal about his uncle’s assassination and has blamed the CIA for this assassination. Moreover, he has also remained true to some of the policies JFK stood by. He is a potential target for political attacks due to his strong beliefs, rigorous efforts, and long-term track record of success against government and corporate corruption.



Robert F Kennedy Jr. is very famous for his earlier work to help prevent pollution in the Hudson River. During this time, he won major victories against corporations such as General Electric and Con Edison, who were guilty of pollution. In more recent times, he was also successful in a $290 million case against Monsanto and Roundup, which helped protect victims of this product.



His excellent track record in environmental law is well known in the United States, and it arguably makes him more dangerous to the corrupt forces in the United States, as he has the legal credentials and track record to bring down corruption from our government and major corporations.

Recent Political Stances Increase Risks for RJK Jr.



Corruption in the United States has grown swiftly into 2020 due to Covid and the rapid rise of tech companies. Robert J Kennedy is a major threat in this environment, as he is one of the handful of politicians who has been consistently fighting against pharmaceutical and tech companies in this environment, in which individual liberties are at risk.



Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been very vocal about the risks associated with covid vaccinations and has particularly advocated for the health of children through the Children’s Health Defense Organization. He has also been one of few politicians who have had the guts to take on Fauci and expose him as a fraud for endangering the lives of many through his missteps in the past four years. Robert J Kennedy Jr. has also been working with the American Values 2024 super MAC on suing Meta for election interference because it blocked one of his political ads.

The tech and pharmaceutical industries gained a substantial amount of power following the Covid pandemic and the 2020 election, and have been using events like these to strip people of their liberties under the pretext of health or democracy. Resisting these trends can be very dangerous for politicians like RFK Jr., who were subsequently labeled as a conspiracy theorist for questioning some of the unconstitutional actions of these entities.



However, an individual like Robert F Kennedy Jr. is much harder to write off as a conspiracy theorist, as he has a decade-long track record of trouncing corporations who were guilty of breaking environmental laws. Given that he may be much harder to silence or defeat, there could be a situation where an assassination attempt is made to attempt to silence his opposition, especially since he has taken such a strong stand against the vaccine industry.





Why He Could Be a Target



During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, RFK Jr. discussed how he thought that the CIA might try to assassinate him.



“ Well, I gotta be careful. I’m aware of that. I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it at all, but I’m not stupid about it and I take precautions.”



RFK Jr. has been making some of the same political stands as his uncle and knows that these actions may make him vulnerable to an assassination attempt. In recent times, he has likely realized the growing threat of this attempt, especially as he has decided to run as a Democratic candidate and to be more vocal about vaccines and other issues.



After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the Secret Service announced that it was increasing its protection for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Despite the growing risks, RFK Jr. has still been unable to secure protection from the Secret Service, even after requesting protection for nearly one year.



RFK Jr. has also received an email from an individual claiming he was paid to shoot him but would avoid doing so if he received money.

Political Violence to Ensue



People who have stood up to the deep state in the past four years have experienced increased attacks in recent months, as seen by cases like Bannon being sentenced to jail and Trump experiencing an assassination attempt. These types of attacks will likely be amplified as the elections approach, as the DNC appears too scrambled to win and a Trump victory is a huge threat to the deep state. Robert F Kennedy Jr. is also a huge threat to the establishment, and his life is also in danger if he continues to speak out. He deserves protection from the Secret Service, just like any other presidential candidate.