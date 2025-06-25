Get 75% off for 1 year

President Donald Trump has called for Congressman Thomas Massie to be thrown out of the Republican Party many times.

Right now, Trump is calling Massie a “loser” and is creating a PAC to force him out of office, because Massie opposes the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that would add trillions to the national debt.

Trump has gone scorched earth:

This is not new.

One of the most memorable times was in 2020 when Massie forced members of Congress to return to Washington for an in person, roll call vote on the $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill. Massie worried that the money was going to go to people who didn’t need it, and would be wasted in ways that couldn’t be accounted for.

EVERYONE in Washington, both parties, was pissed off at Massie. Trump called him a “third rate grandstander” and said “throw Massie out of Republican Party!” Democrat John Kerry said that Massie “tested positive for being an asshole.”

You get the picture. Bipartisan hate. All of Washington was on the same page in attacking Massie, most especially the president.

But…

It took only three weeks for Massie to be proven right (for anyone who remembers the colossal mess that were the COVID-era PPP loans).

On Tuesday, Massie decided to remind everyone what Trump REALLY thinks of him.

Going back to Trump’s endorsement of him in 2022.

A “first-rate defender of the Constitution” with Trump’s “complete and total endorsement!”

Given Trump’s many attacks on Massie over the years, how did this endorsement come about?

Massie explained:

By any measure, Massie holds no grudge against President Trump, who he has supported far more than he has opposed. In the comment above, you can see that he takes it all in stride.

But when it comes to constitutionality or fiscal responsibility, Massie is going to stick to his principles - no matter who is president.

Even if it’s Donald Trump.

So what is ultimate effect of Trump’s attacks?

Massie raises boatloads of $$$. Every time.

From many Americans who support Trump. These people get that Massie is the real deal and is actually one of the the most MAGA members of the House.

The president is actually doing Massie a favor.

We are only six months into Trump’s second term. Expect there to be more instances of the president going after the libertarian Republican congressman from Kentucky.

But to be clear: Massie will never be pushed out of office by Trump or anyone else. He is beloved in his home.

It should also be noted that every time Massie has opposed something Trump has done, Massie has been proven right.

President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement have created fresh opportunities for conservatives and libertarians in so many ways.

No matter how sideways the president gets with him, and no matter how much he can’t see it sometimes, Massie is not the enemy.

He’s a guiding light. Thomas Massie’s greatest problem within his party is that he is often more MAGA than MAGA.

That’s a great ‘problem’ to have. “First-rate.”

