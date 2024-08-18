Ron Paul’s Tax Free Tips Act was proposed back in 2012, but it looks like Representative Mike Collins along with Representative Thomas Massie is championing the tipped workforce again by cosponsoring a bill, HR 8785 that would end the Fed’s ability to tax income derived from tips. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that over 2 million people earn less than $37,000 annually on tipped jobs.

Why No Taxes on Tips is So Important

Many people who work at tipped jobs are single parents, supplementing income while they are getting training or higher education for a better-paying job, or are earning just at or below the poverty line in a country where gas prices, food costs, and rent have skyrocketed over the past several years.

The Tax Free Tips Act would free some of the hardest-working Americans from a tax burden they shouldn’t bear while our country sends billions of dollars to fight wars that aren’t even on our soil, or stand for American values.

Thomas Massie

@RepThomasMassie

Thank you to @RepMikeCollins for cosponsoring HR 8785, my reintroduction of @RonPaul's "Tax Free Tips Act." The bill advances President Trump's proposal to end federal taxation on income derived from tips. Both Ron Paul and Trump are right. Taxes on tips should end.

You’re Already Being Taxed to Death with Runaway Inflation

Runaway inflation on top of taxes on tips essentially economically enslaves more than 2 million people in the U.S.. While an end to all federal taxes, or ending the Fed, as Ron Paul has suggested is an overarching solution to triple taxation (without representation we might add), ending taxes on tips is a start.

The end of taxes on tips is gaining popularity, and rightly so. Leftist extremists say that while police officers and teachers who make similar annual salaries have to pay taxes on their earnings, so should those who earn tips. The fear is that if one group of people is able to avoid taxes on income below a certain level, so too will others follow, and the fleecing of American people to pay for asinine government expenditures like free sex-change operations for federal employees, or even the incarcerated, as Kamala Harris is suggesting, would come to a screeching halt.

An Overtaxed Nation

We're an overtaxed nation, and we’re currently $35 trillion in debt (and counting) while our corrupt government uses taxpayer dollars to manufacture bioweapons in the form of COVID vaccines or fund endless wars in Iraq, Gaza, Afghanistan, Iran, and Ukraine, etc.

Pfizer will make more than $36,000,000,000 on COVID bioweapons for example, but someone making $35,000 annually working a tip job needs to fund a vaccine we helped create with tax money? It’s more than upside down, it’s a mafia here to shake the U.S. taxpayer down to fund criminal activity.

Is it Really That Bad?

Our taxes pay for roads, schools, and much-needed government programs though, right?

Only Denmark is taxed more than America. Their income tax starts at 46% and goes up to 60%, with the highest capital gains taxes in the world. Household debt in Denmark is twice that of the U.S. householder, but with the endless spending to fund pedophilia rings, war, and more, we’re not far behind. There are 85,000 children the Biden/Harris regime can’t locate, and the agencies meant to protect them are paid for with your tax dollars.

Your tax dollars are used to do evil, not support a thriving nation of hard-working individuals like farmers, plumbers, and truck drivers who help stock grocery store shelves every day. Billions of dollars go to Israel to pay for fighter jets, bombs, and war machinery. More than $300 billion goes to this country in foreign aid – more than any other country in the world. Over $200 billion was sent to Ukraine.

This is not a nation that collects taxes to run programs to pay for the betterment of its own people. This is a shakedown, and individuals like Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, and Ron Paul are some of the last politicians with an ounce of dignity who continue to fight for Americans instead of warmongering lobbyists.

The end of taxes on tips would be a tipping point.

Ending taxes on tips successfully would cause a rallying cry for all Americans to stop paying into the corruption. It’s a tiny bill that affects only a percentage of the U.S. population, but it would be a crack in the wall, that could tear it open.

Just maybe the American people know how to spend their own money better than the federal government.