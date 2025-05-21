Thomas Massie can’t get more real about the continued climate hoax. Sequestering CO2 is one of the most ridiculous scams of our time. CO2 is just plant food. What’s more, the more CO2 that’s in our soils, the healthier they are, the healthier our plants, the more diverse our ecosystems, and the healthier we all become.

What’s killing us is the toxic pollution of industrialized farming in the form of genetically modified plants, eroded soil due to non-regenerative farming, tilling, pesticide and herbicide use that render our soil nutrient deficient, and the lack of use of cover crops in large-scale farming.

Not cow farts, not the sun, which people like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization (WHO) director who testified to the international Court of Justice, saying “climate change is fundamentally a health crisis.” They have it fundamentally upside down and sideways.

These pretenders use fake science, just like they did for COVID, to convince the world to lay down their sovereignty over a complete hoax. This is the next “enemy” they needed to unite the world for their total dominance.

The problem isn’t climate change. It’s the revolving door at the FDA and USDA that allows companies like Monsanto, which was swallowed up in a merger with Bayer, to create their perfect business model for perpetual poisoning and endless profits. Create a world dependent on GM seeds, and their carcinogenic herbicides and pesticides that cause cancer, like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, then create the pharmaceuticals that “solve” the trillion dollar problem.

Healthy Soil Absorbs Gobs of CO2

The documentary Common Ground (2023), directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, highlights regenerative agriculture as a CO2 sink, and then some.

Healthy soil absorbs significant amounts of CO2, potentially offsetting human emissions, but it takes regenerative farming, not industrialized farming that benefits a few companies. The healthiest soil is black because it contains so much carbon. To Massie’s point, all this carbon is the perfect food for plants.

Modern farming practices, like tillage and chemical use, degrade soil, release CO2, and harm ecosystems, while regenerative techniques like cover cropping and reduced tillage store carbon, improve soil health, and produce nutrient-dense food.

U.S. agricultural policies and subsidies favor industrial farming, contributing to CO2 emissions and environmental damage, and have absolutely mollified real farmers who have been keeping us healthy with non-toxic soil and food for decades, if not centuries. They prop up crops like soy and corn while ignoring age-old practices that sink so much CO2 in the ground, the whole climate thing would be a non-issue.

Just How Important is Soil for CO2 and Plant Food?

Regenerative farming practices like no-till, cover-cropping, and planting diverse plants instead of mono-cropping enhance soil organic matter and microbial activity, which are linked to CO2 sequestration and nutrient density. A 2022 study comparing 10 paired regenerative and conventional farms across the U.S. found that regenerative farms:

Have twice the topsoil organic matter and three times higher soil health scores (based on microbial respiration and organic carbon/nitrogen content).

Contain higher levels of micronutrients and phytochemicals, including regenerative cabbage with 50% more zinc and magnesium and 20% of the sodium compared to conventional cabbage, as well as 2.5 times more total phenolics. Spinach has 4 times more, and carrots 60–70% more than conventionally grown samples from New York supermarkets.

Not only is the regenerative farming method better for the planet and mitigates the whole climate crisis lie, but it’s also better for us. Go figure. God knows, they’ve spent millions on Harvard-educated morons to tell us what the farmers could have told us over a cold one at a local farmer’s market on a Saturday morning. Now you know.