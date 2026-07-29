When foreign wars coincide with calls for greater domestic accountability, problems arise. Thomas Massie and others ask if it’s prudent to increase spending and extend secretiveness.

It’s time for transparency and possibly even austerity.

As an example, last week’s call for new U.S. military involvement was sharply scrutinized by Rep. Thom Massie (KY) who has been critical of unregulated war-making authority. As the costs grew at such a rapid pace, critics noted how little attention was being paid to the much promised disclosure of information.

Why is Massie obsessed with transparency? The answer is below for paid subscribers.