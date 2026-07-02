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‘Why does Thomas Massie never get anything passed?’

‘Why can’t Thomas Massie get anything done?’

Sound familiar?

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Many of Massie’s critics contend that since he won’t vote for Republican big spending bills, refuses to send American troops and dollars and troops off to foreign countries, refuses to integrate the U.S. military with Israel’s, and will not stop seeking justice for many underage female victims of convicted sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein…

…that the Kentucky can’t anything productive done. As if just blindly playing ball with the Washington establishment is usually in any way “productive” or accomplishing anything worthwhile.

Regardless, on Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie’s resolution calling for transparency about tax dollars possibly going to pay off the sexual misconduct of members of Congress passed 420-0.

One member voted present. Every single other member of Congress who voted, voted in favor of his resolution:

Full Transparency on Sexual Misconduct ‘Slush Fund’

The resolution would direct the House Ethics Committee to release records related to monetary settlements paid out by lawmakers having to do with sexual misconduct cases.

Massie’s resolution also directs the Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to produce a “single consolidated list.”

That list is to include any member investigated over sexual harassment or abuse that led to a settlement.

Massie described this current system as a “slush fund.”

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The resolution also reads that it should be revealed “the total amount of taxpayer funds included in all settlements, payments, reimbursements, awards, or other financial considerations paid in connection with such matters.”

In other words, members of Congress involved in sexual scandal should not be able to pay off their victims with YOUR tax dollars.

And if they are, you should know about it. You have the right to know about it.

Not Enough Clarity

Massie said on the House floor before the vote was taken, “In a representative democracy as we have here, a republic if you will, transparency is essential to the operation of government, particularly transparency in the official behavior of the members of this body as well as the officers and employees of this body.”

The Kentucky congressman explained how congressional members have been about to cover up payments to victims of sexual harassment or abuse (emphasis added):

“In 1995, due to the Congressional Accountability Act, which, by the way, was a good bill. We always say that Congress should be subject to the same laws as the rest of the country. Well, that’s what the 1995 Congressional Accountability Act was about, saying that you can’t discriminate or harass your employees just because you’re a member of Congress or an office of the House of Representatives. And so, in that sense, it was good, but it also set up a from which payments could be made to settle claims. Presumably this is in the best interests of the victims of those claims. But this program went on for many years with a lot of opaqueness. And there wasn’t much clarity in terms of what kind of claims were being paid out.”

Massie laid out obvious questions, “Were they being paid out to settle claims against staff? Were they being paid out to settle claims against members?”

The congressman said there “just wasn’t enough information in there” regarding who was accused of what, convicted of such, who was getting paid, by whose money, exactly, and to whom.

Those are a lot of questions when it comes to American taxpayer dollars potentially being used.

Massie continued, “And that’s part of what my privilege resolution here today is about, getting more transparency into what happened in the first 20 years of this program.”

He added (emphasis added), “Because even though we get an annual report now that has reports which offices in the House have paid out settlements and whether those settlements impose a requirement on the member in that office to pay back that taxpayer money, what I have discovered is that there have been no reports that have reported that any member of Congress has settled a claim against a staffer for which the member of Congress is responsible for paying back that claim.”

In other words, everyone, except for those directly involved and perhaps even them, is in the dark.

“So with that, this shouldn’t require a long debate,” Massie said. “It shouldn’t require a lot of explanation for a resolution that’s only two pages. I would urge my colleagues to vote for this in the interest of transparency.”

So they did. 420 of them.

Massie’s quest for transparency on this front was as popular on social media as it was when the vote was taken.

Six Members Revealed, $300,000 in Settlements

In early May, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace had subpoenaed the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights on the settlement funds and her office said those files showed taxpayers have paid over $300,000 in settlements “involving lawmakers.”

This was for six former members of Congress or their offices.

Mace said, “Congress has spent decades hiding this from the American people, and enough is enough. Taxpayers didn’t sign up to foot the bill for cover-ups. They deserve to know their hard-earned dollars were used to cover up sexual harassment by their own elected officials.”

Massie sounded the same alarm on the House floor prior to the vote.

“We need to know what’s been going on here in the House of Representatives in order to convince the people and assure the people that we are conducting the people’s business with the utmost integrity and treating the officers and employees of this institution with the respect that they deserve,” Massie said.

In no universe should should U.S. officials be able to sexually harass or abuse others and use the tax dollars of the people who elected them to pay off the victims.

Yet this has been happening in the United States Congress. For a long time.

Thomas Massie wants to shine a light on all of it. That no member apparently wanted to be on record voting against this is a point of hope.

But you also have to wonder - you have to wonder - how many members voted yes, but perhaps nervously so? For good reason.

Let’s find out.

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