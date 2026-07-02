Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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KenO's avatar
KenO
21h

According to the replacement theory regime, Massey just can’t get along and never cooperates with anyone.

420 on a disclosure exposure sounds like cooperation to me.

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Sheryl Kreckman's avatar
Sheryl Kreckman
14h

Thank you !

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