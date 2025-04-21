Less than 6% of Congress spends time farming or ranching. Thomas Massie is one of the few who gets his hands dirty. The Kentucky Representative is traditional yet also open-minded.

Irreverence for convention is the name of the game, both in farming and business. It is in this spirit that Massie is introducing fringe farmer Joel Salatin to the beltway power brokers.

The Lunatic Farmer Enters the Swamp

Massie is shining the spotlight on Salatin, the “lunatic farmer”, during an upcoming the District event for good reason. Salatin has lived and worked in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) spirit for 50+ years.

While other farmers have stubbornly stuck with tradition, Salatin has pushed a regenerative farming model. Such “lunatic” farming is the result of more than half a century of farming experience.

“It’s all about leaving the land better off than when you found it. America is sick. More people are questioning the standard American diet. Food and farming go together. You can’t divorce food from farming.” - Salatin

Take a listen to the lunatic farmer and you’ll be inundated with invaluable crop-growing knowledge and experience. Salatin’s video course is highlighted by pragmatic blueprints to build a homestead or farmstead in DIY (do it yourself) fashion.

Massie is encouraging Americans to take a page out of the lunatic farmer playbook, building a homestead, or farmstead from the soil upward. Salatin’s unique approach to farming emphasizes self-reliance through innovation.

Lunatic Farming Will Transform America’s Agricultural Landscape

Lunatic farming is capitalist, environmentalist, libertarian, and religious all at the same time. Salatin loves the land, God, and personal liberty, meaning Uncle Sam should remain on the outside looking in.

Check out the lunatic farmer’s approach to work and you’ll find it encompasses everything necessary for human sustenance. From composting to landscape design, crop-growing, cattle ranching, and more, Salatin does it all.

Massie is putting the lunatic farmer’s practical course front and center in an effort to revamp the nation’s approach to self-reliance.

There’s no sense selling American farmland to Chinese when we can do it all on our own with the futuristic lunatic farming approach.

We need more lunatic farmers to make the United States nearly 100% agriculturally autonomous. Few but Thomas Massie are spreading this important message.

The Regenerative Approach is Anything but Lunacy

There’s nothing more important than the food supply. Environmental disruption, dangerous weather, and natural disasters threaten our ability to grow crops.

Factor in the potential sabotage of American farms by the Chinese and you have the perfect storm for American dependence on foreign growers. Donald Trump, Thomas Massie, and the lunatic farmer want to prevent such a bending of the knee.

Here’s what corporate farmers don’t want you to know: the Midwest of the United States is losing its soil 10x-100x faster than the rate of replenishment.

The solution takes the form of the lunatic farmer’s regenerative approach to farming.

“I knew there was opposition to my message of regenerative farming, but man, I have to say I was surprised at the level of hatred I’ve gotten. I could have been angry and depressed, but you have got to have a sense of humor, so I’m the Lunatic Farmer, as my blog says.” - Salatin

Instead of allowing wasteful corporate farmers to churn through the breadbasket of America for short-term game, we should take the regenerative approach.

Regenerative farming keeps posterity in mind. This approach values longevity over short-term profits. If we adopt the lunatic strategy, we’ll prioritize human health, and also the land we live on.

Regenerative farming focuses on promoting degraded soil health through a restoration of carbon. The practice is characterized by no-till farming along with cover cropping to decrease water pollution and soil erosion.

Healthier Soil is in America’s Future

Massie is garnering support for regenerative “lunatic” style farming little-by-little. Our collective implementation of the lunatic approach to growing crops will yield healthy soil.

Healthy soil translates to nutrient-packed food. This is the sustainable approach Americans and the whole of humanity desperately need for a healthier future.