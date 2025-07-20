Massie Praises RFK Jr. For Transparency and Common Sense

Massie understands the importance of what Robert F Kennedy is fighting for.

It has never been more important to create an awareness of the dangers GAVI presents.

GAVI is Bill Gates’ pet project.

Gates is increasingly seen as a danger to public health.

In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before GAVI, it has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem. During the COVID-19 pandemic, GAVI partnered with the World Health Organization to recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views and to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period. GAVI should consider the best science available, even when that science contradicts established paradigms. It should define success not just in terms of the number of vaccines delivered, but on their rigorously measured overall impacts. I call on GAVI to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion dollars that America has provided in funding since 2001. Until that happens the United States won’t contribute more to GAVI. Business as usual is over.

