Representative Thomas Massie has been a controversial figure lately. The truly libertarian Congressman has pointed out the actions of Deep State Democrats and RINOs alike. Massie doesn't care which party you ascribe to; he’s going to keep it real when it comes to the constitutional rights of the people who voted him into office. He might be one of the few politicians who acts on the credo that our politicians work for us. He consistently makes decisions based on principles and integrity, and not the bribes from lobbyists like AIPAC.

True to his consistent candor and calling, Massie has criticized Paul Ryan, going against the herd mentality that elected him as Speaker. Why is Ryan under Massie’s scrutiny?

How Paul Ryan Has Betrayed the People of America

Paul Ryan is a complete RINO. He’s on record, stating that he wouldn’t attend the Republican National Convention if Trump was the nominee. Ryan said, “Trump doesn’t know anything about government.” Strange then, that Trump seems to know what the Deep State is up to, just like the average American citizen: endless proxy wars that favor BlackRock’s perpetual wealth while the world is slaughtered, the push for a bioweapon called COVID, the subsequent killing of the world’s “useless eaters,” as defined by the World Economic Forum, and the general entitlement of politicians who use our taxpayer money as if they’ve just raided a piggy bank. Strange too, that Trump has a plan to undo the corrupt government we’ve all been subjected to for at least 6 presidential terms.

Funny too, that you’d go against the will of millions of people, Jack. Trump won in an absolute landslide, even while they were trying to rig the election for the second time, with 312 electoral votes. Conversely, Massie encouraged independents, libertarians, and conservatives to vote for Trump.

Ryan Supports Illegal Immigrants and Open Borders

Paul Ryan supports open borders. He is part of the reason that our country is now under siege by criminals, rapists, and murderers, that even the U.S. Border Control has admitted is out of control. He went from trying to figure out a compromise to standing in the way of Trump building a wall that would have saved our country.

Ryan Spends Our Tax Money Like a Drug Addict

Paul Ryan also gave Democrats 1.1 trillion dollars in an OMNIBUS bill, continuing the extravagant spending that the Deep State engages in, putting us in a massive debt hole, which Massie has been pointing out for years.

While Ryan is happy to spend our hard-earned money, Massie has been handing out debt badges that have a real-time readout of the $36,350,445, 450, 013 (and counting) debt that we’re suffering from due to RINO- and Democrat-sanctioned fiscal irresponsibility and money laundering.

Ryan along with other Deep State puppets, also sent billions to Ukraine, all while his base was begging him to stop funding this proxy war.

Ryan Is Linked to the Steele Dossier and Impeded the Russia-gate Investigation

If that’s not a large enough dose of corruption for you, Paul Ryan helped rig the first election against Trump.

Ryan helped feed the fake Steele Dossier to Buzzfeed and other media outlets. He had the Steele Dossier and never told Kash Patel and others in the FBI. In 2017, Ryan supported the ongoing allegations of Russian interference by Trump but also called while calling for transparency and accountability from the FBI. He was intricately linked to the attempt to take Trump down via the fake Russian collusion narrative. He rigged the Russia-gate investigation and withheld evidence from the FBI while he asked them to be transparent. It was all a political show.

Ryan Pushed ObamaCare on Everyone

Remember when the government promised us lower premiums if everyone signed up for Obamacare and forced us to get health insurance as the cost of it quadrupled? Paul Ryan was a big fan. He pushed Obamacare (as a so-called Republican) all day long.

He helped line the pockets of insurance companies and Big Pharma like a good little Deep State puppet should. The U.S. now has the most outrageous medical costs of any industrialized nation in the world. Our healthcare system costs people more than in Germany, Canada, Poland, Sweden the UK, Ireland, and dozens of other countries.

Why Not Have a Deep State Puppet as Speaker?

Paul Ryan’s alliances are clear. He’s stated publically that Trump would be bad for the “uniparty.” As Massie has said, his Kentucky gut instinct is that Ryan wants to be president, and he knows that after his recent actions he’ll be hard to market as a Republican candidate. So he’s sold himself to the Democrats, doing their evil deeds, bidding his time until he can have a chance at power. Any thinking conservative or libertarian would see right through Ryan, so why doesn’t the rest of Congress who voted for him to be speaker? That Deep State vein runs deep throughout our government institutions.