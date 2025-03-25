“Since the beginning of civilization, freedom of speech, the right to self-defense, freedom of religion, privacy, and personal property have been the enemies of those who subjugate populations. Our Republic requires that elected officials swear an oath to protect those freedoms.” – Thomas Massie

No country in the history of the world scores better on its free speech report card than the United States of America.

Though most Americans agree free speech is important, the number of libertarians in the land of the free is shrinking by the day. Thomas Massie has fiercely swam against the tide in our age of declining freedom.

“In Congress, I support personal liberty, economic freedom, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government.” – Thomas Massie

Massie and Andy Biggs, an Arizona Congressman, are the only two House members with a perfect liberty score for the year.

America’s Freedom Fighters are in the Spotlight

In an age of increasing governmental control, most people are becoming increasingly willing to sacrifice individual liberty for government handouts. Though collectivizing society through government has some perks, that approach tends to backfire as time progresses.

What the left conveniently denies is there is a strong incentive for evildoers to erode trust in government. Every government fails in due time. It isn’t a matter of if but when the organized collective implodes.

Thomas Massie recognizes the inherent fallibility of government, choosing to prioritize individual liberty above all.

The other top scorers on the individual liberty scorecard for Congress are Eli Crane, Scott Perry, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy, and Matt Rosendale.

The War on Individual Rights is Strengthening

The American idea is rooted in individualism.

