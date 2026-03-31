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For a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday, Thomas Massie raised a massive amount of money for his congressional re-election campaign.

It all happened through an online Massie “moneybomb,” a throwback to Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul’s moneybomb days in 2008 and 2012.

As of this writing, Massie’s campaign moneybomb raised over $350,000.

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The original goal was $50,000 on Monday morning. As that number was quickly surpassed, it became $100,000, then $150,000 and so on.

Ending the moneybomb at something closer to a half million dollars than not. Certainly more than a quarter million.

This is just for a re-election campaign in Kentucky’s 4th district. This amount is often closer to the entire amount a candidate might raise for a House race for an entire election cycle.

As libertarian writer and podcaster Tom Woods framed it (via Mises Caucus founder Michael Heise):

Woods is correct.

This large amount was raised for a Republican incumbent who is now targeted by Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump was elected in 2024 promising DOGE and fiscal responsibility, no new regime change wars and releasing the Epstein Files. Today, DOGE is a distant memory, the national debt is $39 trillion and the U.S. is stuck in a regime change war in Iran.

Despite Trump’s 180 on these issues, Massie has voted for fiscal responsibility, even it has meant voting against Trump. He has voted to release the Epstein Files (and succeeded in that vote), even it has meant voting against Trump. Massie has also opposed Trump’s war with Iran.

Massie isn’t bought. He isn’t a yes-man.

Americans, many of whom voted for Trump, respect Massie for this. Sticking to principle and the original MAGA mission.

Now he has over $350,000 to show for it.

Classy Thomas Massie continues to cover this election and all news about the Kentucky congressman. Become a paid subscriber to get this news first and exclusive content:

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You Will Find No Stories About the Massie Moneybomb in Old, ‘Mainstream’ Legacy Media

This moneybomb had to make major news right? Given all the coverage of Massie regarding Trump, this Kentucky re-election race and more.

One would think so.

On X, you could find plenty about it. Supporters cheering it on.

You could see Massie friends and allies like Ron Paul, Rand Paul and other encouraging donations.

But Google “Thomas Massie Moneybomb” or even spacing out the phrase “money bomb” and see if you can find one story about it.

As of this writing you can’t. There is one story from the conservative Washington Times about Massie’s campaign planning to have a moneybomb.

But since this moneybomb has taken place to great success?

Nothing.

Even the usually more democratic and fairer search engine DuckDuckGo can’t find any results for “Thomas Massie Moneybomb” or “money bomb.”

This doesn’t matter in the sense that the old legacy media of cable news outlets like CNN and Fox News and newspapers like the Washington Post and the New York Times matter less today than ever. More and more Americans now get their news on X, Substack and various social media.

But that legacy media’s primary function today is to serve establishment interests, and it has nothing to say or report about this definitely newsworthy event…

It speaks for itself.

And this is certainly nothing new.

Even running for president, in 2008 Ron Paul was largely ignored by the mainstream press in the beginning.

After a Ron Paul moneybomb that hauled in over $6 million in December 2007, NPR reported, “The anti-war, anti-tax, anti-regulation Republican has been a phenom on the Internet.”

This is also a good description of Massie.

NPR continued, “But no one seemed to know if all that buzz was just a couple of guys in their parents’ basement or a true movement. But to paraphrase Shakira, these bucks don’t lie.”

No they don’t. Over $350,000 in a much smaller House race don’t lie either.

More: “Fifty thousand people put their credit cards down for Paul yesterday, half of them new donors. And the amazing thing is it’s the second month in a row he’s broken the one-day fundraising record organized totally by his supporters.”

So many of Massie’s moneybomb supporters left messages saying that this was their first political donation ever.

Not only was this idea borrowed from Ron Paul, but the Massie moneybomb had the same organic support and for the same libertarian and conservative principles Dr. Paul has long stood for.

Massie’s GOP Primary Opponent is Ed Gallrein

Massie’s Republican primary opponent is former Navy Seal Ed Gallrein who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Gallrein has not had any moneybomb fundraisers to date, but has been known to receive money from other places:

Massie has long had a different kind of relationship with the Israeli lobbying group AIPAC and their lack of funding to him appears to reflect that:

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The Daily Caller reported on Tuesday another curious source of Gallrein’s funding, “Gallrein is running in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District and has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. But despite previously criticizing the political makeup of Massie’s donors, Gallrein has received a number of high-value donations from people who have previously given to Democrat candidates.”

The Caller noted, “85% of donors who contributed the maximum amount allowable to Gallrein’s campaign have a history of donating to Democratic candidates, a Daily Caller review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records found.”

The report also noted (emphasis added), “Of the 141 donors identified in the fourth quarter who contributed the $3,500 primary maximum or more to Gallrein, 120 of them had previously donated to Democrats.”

***

Massie’s successful moneybomb this week is but one part of his organic, grassroots re-election campaign against powerful forces that no longer want him in Washington. How it ends we do not know.

But win or lose, keeping his promises and sticking to principle has always seemed to be Thomas Massie’s highest priority.

Ron Paul can relate.

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