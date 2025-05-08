Do you support the second amendments? If you do, become a paid subscriber to Classy Thomas Massie.

The gun debate is as much a culture gap as it is a policy issue.

Something Thomas Massie recently reminded us of.

X user Jeremy H shared a video on Monday of a young woman flashing her conceal-carry weapon in her purse as part of her “Church OOTD” (Outfit of the Day).

Her husband or boyfriend was packing before church too.

Seemingly disturbed by this, Jeremy H wrote, “So now they’re carrying 9 MM in Church? WTF…”

It’s a short, 11 second video.

No big deal, right? Cute, even.

Even so, X user Amity, whose bio reads “Catholic, Mom, Mimi, conservative, not a real libertarian. 2A, pro-life, anti-war, MAHA, America first, Gen X,” responded to Jeremy H…

“Uhhhh, I carry everywhere. Half of your congregation probably does, too. LOL.”

Massie replied to Amity’s comment, adding the following (with a wink):

The video Massie shared was a 2018 interview he had with NBC News Chuck Todd, in which the host cited a poll that showed a majority of Americans at the time supported more gun restrictions.

‘You’re In a Bubble’

Todd questioned Massie on why he was opposed to more gun control.

“In general, the public would like stricter regulation of gun sales in some form… you're proposing weaker I understand,” Todd said. “65 percent of the country disagrees with you. Do you have a you have an obligation to legislate on behalf of them at all?”

At about the 4:20 mark, Massie told him, “You're in a bubble.”

He was blunt, “If you take out New York and California, 8 percent of Americans have concealed carry permits, and the people watching this show right now, there are a lot of them getting ready for church in middle America putting their guns on…”

“Millions of them they're going to be carrying guns to church and a family dinner after that and they're going to be safe,” the congressman explained.

“And so you know all these things these hypotheticals that come out of the bubble in DC or New York City or California, what if this happens what if that happens, we don't have to ask what if this happens,” he insisted.

“People are carrying everyday,” Massie finished.

Why Would It Be Controversial to Carry Guns to Church?

In the overwhelming majority of states, Americans can carry concealed weapons to church. Like schools and other public places, churches have had tragic shooting incidents.

According to concealedcarry.com, “As seen below in the map, most states treat churches and houses of worship like any other private property, allowing that unless prohibited by the property owner, those with concealed carry permits or the legal authority to carry concealed may do so in a house of worship.”

Blue: Churches act like any other private property and may restrict on a church by church basis

Red: Concealed Carry NOT allowed in churches (These States Ban Concealed Carry In Church)

Yellow: Concealed Carry allowed only with permission from the church leader

What the Bible Says

A discussion about carrying firearms to church should probably include what Christian biblical scripture might say about the subject.

“First, God expects us to watch over his flock and be a ‘keeper; of our brother,” concealedcarry.com notes. “Each individual has to watch over and protect each of God's children. We are to defend His sheep and gather those who are scattered and watch over them. After all, “Greater love has no one than this that he lay down his life for his brothers.” (Psalm 23, Luke 12:37, John 15:13, Acts 20:28, Titus 1:8)”

More: “Second, scriptures continually support self-defense by force. In Luke, Christ tells his disciples to sell their garments to buy a sword, and in Ezekiel the word of the Lord tells us that he will hold each of us responsible to take up our own sword and protect ourselves. In 1 Chronicles we are told that watchmen were set over the entrance of the tabernacle. (Luke 22: 35-36, Ezekiel 33:1-6, 1 Chronicles 9:19).”

***

Carrying concealed guns to church is controversial only to left-leaning types who are horrified that anyone would carry a gun to begin with.

Let them continue to believe, particularly in bubbles like California and New York, that gun control works, even though it doesn’t.

Let Americans across the rest of the country feel safer that the Second Amendment exists, precisely because enough of them are willing to exercise it.

Even on Sundays.

