If there’s one thing Democrats love, it’s running up the national debt. The left has been doing this for years, whether it’s through sending American taxpayer dollars overseas or pushing for more money to assist corrupt government agencies.

Unfortunately, spending like there’s no tomorrow comes with serious consequences. Leftists can tell themselves that such expenditures are happening for “the greater good,” but the end result is still the same.

Running up the national debt makes our country weaker, driving up interest rates and slowing economic growth. It can also make America less equipped to respond to future crises while ultimately destabilizing the economy. When Republicans point this out, they’re often demonized and told to look at the bigger picture. Though this doesn’t change the facts.

One Republican who continues to ring the alarm bells on this issue is Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. On X, the GOP lawmaker drew attention to the consequences of this deficit and how it collectively impacts Americans.

Spiraling Out of Control

To date, America’s national debt has reached over $35 trillion and continues to climb with each passing second. Interest on this debt is also skyrocketing at a rate that many people aren’t aware of. For context, by the time 2024 wraps up, just the interest alone will have surpassed $1 trillion, eating into 25 cents of every single US tax dollar.

