Democrats swept the country on Tuesday night, winning elections far and wide with New York City’s new mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani arguably topping that list.

After California Governor Gavin Newsom, NYC’s incoming socialist mayor arguably might be the new current face of the Democratic Party.

This left many Republicans wondering what happened and what to do going forward. President Donald Trump reportedly asked to have a discussion about it with Senate Republicans on Wednesday morning.

But Rep. Thomas Massie already had an answer for them: How about Republicans begin keeping the MAGA promises they originally made?

Trump and GOP Should Become Populist Again

Why does the Trump administration and Republican leadership work so hard to protect Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, particularly after promising to release the convicted sex offender’s files?

It’s a valid question and ignoring it hurts Republicans.

Massie then listed a number of issues with this administration and his party could improve.

As Trump praises Sen. Lindsey Graham and other neoconservative and establishment Republicans who opposed him from the beginning, he trashes Massie, Sen. Rand Paul, criticizes GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and host Tucker Carlson, figures that continue to carry on the original MAGA messaging.

If Trump once ran to ‘drain the swamp,’ he now more often props up the swamp…

And trashes independent Republican voices like Massie or Greene for daring to hold him to his original MAGA principles.

The base that elected him are not stupid and are noticing.

MAGA OGs Recognize a Problem

Just last week Tucker Carlson interviewed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to ponder what MAGA actually meant at this point when the president is getting behind neocons and trashing Massie.

Carlson asked, “What the hell is going on that Thomas Massie is a target, but Lindsey Graham has a Trump endorsement?”

“Of all the members of Congress that I know, Massie is the most principled,” he noted.

Carlson would add, “I don’t think there are many people in the country who live out Donald Trump’s own stated principles more precisely than Thomas Massie does.”

Greene agreed.

Massie thanked them both:

Why shouldn’t Republicans begin putting America first over other countries, including Israel? Why shouldn’t Republicans get behind releasing Epstein’s client list?

And cutting spending, slashing government, putting American cattle ranchers above foreign ones, and not starting any more wars?

This is the kind of agenda MAGA promised. It is not what it is happening.

Republicans ignore their populist MAGA base at their own risk heading into 2026 and 2028. THAT’s the message from Tuesday night’s elections.

Don’t get mad at Thomas Massie for pointing that out.