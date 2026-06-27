Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Congressman who consistently refused to follow the rules of politics as usual in Congress, has lost his primary election and observers believe the reason he lost was over his call to force the release of the full Jeffrey Epstein client list.

In an article that circulated today on X referencing Massie’s loss as being caused by his push to make public all of Epstein’s clients and hold major players accountable; readers are debating if one particular issue (demanding to release the files) crossed into a zone that allies would also refuse to support.

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Additionally, the timing of this post raises questions about just how much influence and pressure were applied. As a consistent advocate for making public the documents that could identify people associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, Massie took an action that many in Congress have not followed in their advocacy efforts.

However, according to the X article referenced above, the decision to take this position, which some view as courageous, was used as a central focus of Massie’s primary campaign.

Moreover, the article references the lack of public support from President Trump, at a time when Massie needed it most. Such a silence is significant in a town where signals from leadership frequently determine primary election outcomes.

Where did Massie go wrong and why didn’t the people stand with him? The inside scoop is below for subscribers.