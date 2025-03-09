Get 30% off for 1 year

Classy Thomas Massie plans to END THE FED. If you’re with us, consider upgrading your subscription!

Thomas Massie has been on the side of the American people for his entire career.

He knows it is time we created a separation of money and state.

Massie:

I just reintroduced “End the Fed." Title: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, HR 1846. Americans would be better off if the Federal Reserve did not exist. The Fed devalues our currency by monetizing the debt, causing inflation.

Like Austrian and monetarist economists before him, Massie knows that the Fed steals wealth from the little guy.

Unlike the days of the gold standard, it is impossible for the Federal Reserve to go bankrupt; it holds the legal monopoly of counterfeiting (of creating money out of thin air) in the entire country. — Murray Rothbard

The Federal Reserve cannot go bankrupt, at least not until it runs out of a nation’s wealth to steal.

This is why we need to end government money laundering.

The dollar has lost 99% of its value since the Fed’s creation in 1913.

Only a few are ready to stop it.

Thomas Massie is one of those men.

Get 30% off for 1 year