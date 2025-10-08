Screenshot/YouTube

The more we learn about the Biden administration, the more authoritarian it gets.

Fox News broke a story late Monday about how far that Democratic cabal was willing to go to get Donald Trump.

From Fox News, “Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Fox News Digital has learned.”

“A document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, revealed that Smith and his ‘Arctic Frost’ team investigating Jan. 6 were allegedly tracking the phone calls of GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.”

Thomas Massie called it “insane.”

Will Republicans Do Anything About This?

He said it’s also insane that Republicans won’t do anything about it.

Massie added that he knows what SHOULD happen, but also knows it won’t.

Some of the Republican senators who were spied on also made clear that was weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against their political opponents.

Jack Smith’s Corruption is Not Exactly New News

Sen. Johnson is absolutely right about the Biden administration abusing its power. So are the other Republicans who were spied on and are voicing their outrage.

But Massie’s point stands: What are Republicans going to do about it?

In the end, this isn’t even new information. As reporter Julie Kelly noted (and Massie agreed):

Kelly doubled down on Massie’s point about the Republicans failure to punish Democrat elite lawbreakers, “What’s infuriating is the same time Smith and his team of thugs had free reign at the DC courthouse to try to imprison the president and potentially do the same to members of Congress if Trump lost the election—GOP lawmakers were doing nothing to defund him and shut him down.”

EXACTLY.

Smith’s ‘Arctic Frost’ “investigation” that included the surveillance of these Republican senators would become his January 6th case against Trump - an obvious example of unethical and illegal lawfare used against Trump that was clear to most conservatives at the time but that Democrats insisted was legit and necessary.

The more we learn, the more we understand how bogus and corrupt Smith’s mission was, from the very beginning.

The president himself addressed the former “special counsel” himself on Tuesday morning:

“Caught with hand in the cookie jar.” Absolutely. Jack Smith undeniably spied on Republicans. Affirmative. “Sleazebag.” Definitely. Everyone now knows.

So, again… what are Republicans going to do about it?

Probably what they always do. Nothing.

And these are some of the same people in Washington who think Thomas Massie is the problem.