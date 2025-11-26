How much has Israel’s government been a part of wanting to hide the Epstein Files?

Was Epstein a Mossad agent? Was he CIA? Was he both?

Why did former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta allegedly tell Trump transition officials that he’d been told to “back off” regarding Epstein and that the late child molester “belonged to intelligence.”

Now that Congress has voted to release the files and the president has signed that bill, we might have answers to those questions inside of 30 days.

Or maybe not?

Thomas Massie gave his thoughts about how he believes a particular foreign government is interested in mucking up the works in an interview with Drop Site News.

He was asked, “Do you believe Netanyahu’s involvement with Trump is influencing the decision of the Epstein file release?”

“I think Israel is influencing the Epstein File release,” Massie replied point blank.

“Because Israeli intelligence and our own CIA was wrapped up with Epstein,” he continued.” “So, it will be embarrassing for our own intelligence agencies and Israel’s intelligence agencies for all that to come out.”

‘I Think He Helped Mossad’

Massie was later asked, “Do you think Epstein’s still alive?” He said no.

He was then asked, “And do you think he was a Mossad agent?”

Massie responded, “I mean, let’s talk about agent. I think he helped Mossad.”

“Was he collecting blackmail on our politicians and that’s why no one wants these released?” he asked. “You know, I don’t know if it was blackmail, but let’s say you were a drug user and you bought drugs from a drug dealer. The drug dealer doesn’t blackmail you. The drug dealer has what you want, and then you start doing things for the drug dealer.”

“I think Epstein was a sex trafficker. He supplied the women,” Massie said. “Yeah. I’m not sure that he was blackmailing his clients, but he was definitely getting favors from them by finding them women and offering women to them.”

This is not the first time Massie has spoken openly about Israel’s possible involvement in keeping Epstein’s information secret.

Legacy Media is Not Comfortable Talking About Israel and Epstein

On the Republican side, Massie led the fight in the House to get a vote on releasing the files, but allies like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were also crucial players.

Greene recently appeared on CNN and questioned some of Epstein’s Israel connections based on recent reports by Drop Site News.

From a November 7th report by Murtaza Hussain and Ryan Grim (Note: Ehud Barak is a former prime minister and defense minister of Israel):

Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak were specialists in war profiteering. At the end of his tenure as Israel’s defense minister and after his supposed “retirement,” Barak embraced a role as a salesman of Israeli security services to embattled governments, opening the door for Israeli intelligence leaders to shape the security apparatuses of several African nations, including the country of Côte d’Ivoire. Quietly facilitating these efforts was Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

When Greene discussed this and similar reporting on CNN, host Dana Bash was visibly uncomfortable with the conversation.

Watch the exchange:

A Long Fight with a Light at the End. Finally

The fight to release the Epstein Files has been a long and arduous one.

Few know this better than Thomas Massie.

Releasing classified information about the late convicted sex offender on its face seemed like an obvious act of justice for his victims, particularly when those victims were crying out for such justice to be served.

Young, underage girls, harmed by Epstein himself and reportedly passed around to powerful adult men.

The worst kind of abuse.

Powerful people - including the Trump administration and Republican leaders like House Speaker Mike Johnson - fought tooth and nail to keep the Epstein Files hidden until public support for releasing them overwhelmed them.

But the powerful lost. For a change.

When the files finally come out - if they do indeed come out, never underestimate what authorities might have up their sleeve - some of these suspicions might be better answered.

Including Jeffrey Epstein’s potential relationship with Israel’s government and who else might have been complicit in the seemingly systematic and transactional abuse of children. And why. And for whose benefit.

It’s time.

