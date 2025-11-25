Get 30% off for 1 year

Only a few days ago for this amazing deal! For less than $5/month you can support Classy Thomas Massie!

“He got tired of me winning."

The New York Times called Rep. Thomas Massie, “A cult hero to young conservatives, hippie back-to-the-landers and marginalized environmentalists alike,” because he doesn’t fit the mold. He’s an icon for independent thinking. We need a lot more of that if the good old U.S.A. is going to survive.

You probably don’t agree with everything Massie says. You shouldn't. And you probably don’t jive with everything you read on Substack. That’s why you read it. Independent thinkers thrive on a diversity of thought. Like Massie, they don’t toe the party line just because they’re told to.

Some people might even call you “Sassy” — just like the master of truth telling, Thomas Massie.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Independent thinkers look for well-researched material that is honest. They’ll listen to well-reasoned arguments regardless of who the writer votes for.

What they won’t stand for is vacuous cookie-cutter talking points passed around the mainstream media like free heroin to junkies. Independents know poison when they see it.

Independent media exists to pull down the curtain and decipher what is going on behind the scenes. They seek to earn the respect of their readers, not to have them swallow what they’re fed regardless of the taste.

Independent writers respect readers by leaving it to them to pass final judgment on the relevant topics of the day. The writer’s job is to present well-researched articles with the expectation that their readers will be intelligent and well-informed.

You’re an intelligent reader because you’re reading this post and, presumably, are subscribed to the Classy Thomas Massie newsletter. If you are subscribed, please upgrade to a discounted paid subscription to show solidarity with your fellow independent thinkers.

If you’re not subscribed, what are you waiting for? Sign up for a paid subscription. You can cancel at any time. You have nothing to lose and much to gain.

Independent Thinkers Must Unite

According to Brooke Barnes, who has covered Hollywood for The New York Times—not an icon of independent thought but with sizable resources—a feature-length article can take months to research and write.

If you don’t have time to do all the research necessary to evaluate a topic—most people don’t— independent writers can do it for you. That’s what they’re there for. They love to research and write, but they can’t do it for free. They have bills to pay, just like you.

The outlets that bring you independent thought—like this one—need the support of their readers if they are to survive. Remember, as the independent press goes, so goes America.

Because we need you, we strive to give you what you need to make sound judgments in a world where muckrakers and charlatans shovel propaganda into the engines of mainstream media nonstop.

If you’re a rebel like Thomas Massie and have no interest in fitting into the mainstream mold, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. There are many independent thinkers like you out there, and we all must unite to protect that independence.

The country won’t make it without you. Neither will we. Please upgrade your subscription for more great content.

Get 30% off for 1 year