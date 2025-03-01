After Donald Trump and JD Vance practically kicked Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House on Friday, Congressman Thomas Massie asked, “Is this the end of Zelensky’s presidency?”

“He hitched his wagon to Biden and the deep state,” he added. “They lost and now he doesn’t seem to be playing his cards well.”

Massie is right, he didn’t play his cards as well - Trump told him he didn’t even have any cards to play - but it is worth revisiting why Zelensky was sent home on Friday.

And the Ukraine president’s relationship with former President Biden and America’s Deep State have everything to do with it.

***

Two weeks before Donald Trump was sworn-in for a second term, the Biden administration announced it was sending another $500 million to Ukraine, totaling about $174 billion Congress appropriated for aid over the three year course of its war with Russia. It was reported in December that the Biden administration was considering giving Ukraine nuclear weapons.

Again, this was mere weeks before Trump’s return to the White House, who had long vowed to reach a diplomatic peace in the region. Foreign policy writer Francis P. Sempa observed at the time at Real Clear Defense, “It appears that the Biden administration and anonymous members of the military-industrial complex are trying to make it as difficult as possible for Donald Trump to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.”

To say the least.

On Friday, Zelensky arrived at the White House to supposedly discuss such a peace between his country and that of the country that invaded Ukraine three years ago, Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

Trump had already spoken to Putin. Now, he would speak to Zelensky. Concessions will have to be made. Both sides will likely eventually walk away unhappy about some aspects of the negotiations.

But this is how diplomacy works.

For about 40 minutes of the entire 50 minute conversation in the Oval Office between President Zelensky, President Trump and Vice President Vance, things were cordial and relatively calm. Trump and Vance were clearly not trying to ambush Zelensky or escalate tensions needlessly. That would defeat the entire purpose of the talks.

In fact, Trump emphasized more than once that he wanted to be a peacemaker and end the war.

But then Zelensky began asking for money and saying, basically, that the United States needed to continue its relationship with his country as it had existed under Biden.

He was rude and arrogant.

Florida Voice News’ Eric Daugherty had an accurate summary:

Whereas Joe Biden didn’t talk to Putin for three years while sending billions to fuel the war in Ukraine because he didn’t want diplomacy, Trump wanted to bring the two sides together and the war to a close.

Zelensky showed Friday that he wasn’t ready for peace —

That he came in bad faith.

Vance dressed him down and rightly so, “Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

Trump told Zelensky he was in no position to make demands, “You don't have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards ... You're gambling with the lives of millions of people! You're gambling with World War III!”

So Massie was more than right. Zelensky was not playing this out well.

Is Zelensky done?

The U.S. interest in fueling this war was to use American taxpayer dollars to have Ukrainian soldiers slaughtered to weaken Russia. A U.S. proxy war with Russia. Leaders before Trump thought this was a sound foreign policy, just as they once thought the Iraq war and two decades of U.S. presence in Afghanistan were good policies.

Those American tax dollars sent to Ukraine - to the degree that we know where billions ended up - went straight to defense contractors who could make more weapons to have more people killed on both sides.

Deep state people even bragged about the aid to Ukraine creating American jobs.

This was the gravy train Biden and the Deep State wanted to keep on rolling and so did Zelensky. Remember when he spoke before Congress and Washington politicians lavished praise on a dictator who refuses to hold elections as some kind of great champion of democracy? Yeah, that was nothing more than emboldening and enriching the Deep State, and dressing up the war to justify it.

Trump just told him that wasn’t going to happen anymore. That this war was ending.

Even Lindsey Graham… LINDSEY GRAHAM, a loyal neoconservative and advocate for endless wars EVERYWHERE even had this to say about Zelensky after his failed White House meeting.

Volodymyr Zelensky hitched his wagon to the Biden administration, the Deep State and military-industrial-complex and now doesn’t know how to think any other way about his country and its war.

But he will, according to the president. He’ll learn... or else.

That much is clear.