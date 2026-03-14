Year after year, Illegal aliens have been incentivized to sneak into our country.

Under the leadership of Democrats and RINOs, these criminals received red carpet welcomes while our veterans starved in the streets.

This isn’t sustainable.

It’s certainly not putting America First or honoring the needs of patriots.

Thankfully, lawmakers like GOP Rep. Thomas Massie keep working to bring about tangible changes.

Massie’s NEVER shied away from law and order…even amid attacks from the deep state.

His latest move to save us from illegal aliens? Cosponsoring legislation to fix one of America’s most exploited legal loopholes.

The Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025

Alongside Rep. Brian Babin, Massie is supporting a key amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This amendment, the Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025, is vital.

It undoes the loophole motivating illegals to enter America, birth babies here, and then see those children rewarded with US citizenship.

This has been happening for FAR too long.

It’s why our nation’s crime rates increased in past years, while job opportunities decreased.