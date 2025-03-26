Matt Kangas Flickr/Creative Commons

New Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. doesn’t want food stamps to be used for sugary drinks anymore.

“The one place that I would say that we need to really change policy is the SNAP program and food stamps and in school lunches,” Kennedy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last month.

He added, “There, the federal government in many cases is paying for it. And we shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison.”

Some conservative influencers have pushed back by making what they believe is a libertarian argument: That the government shouldn’t be able to decide what foods people choose.

But shouldn’t who is paying for the food matter?

That was Republican Congressman Thomas Massie’s point when he agreed with RFK Jr. on Monday:

Correct.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - SNAP - costs about $113 billion a year to 42 million low-income Americans.

That’s American taxpayer dollars, who have no choice in the matter. the money is taken and given to others.

The Mises Caucus made the same point:

The new Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is eager to work with Kennedy on this.

“When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they OK with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?” Rollins said last month. “These are all massive questions we’re going to be asking and working on in the coming months and years.”

Free The People’s Matt Kibbe explained how it’s all a racket:

Big government and big business working together regularly to abuse American taxpayers?

Who would have thought?

Big Food seemed to be pro-active in trying to sway public sentiment their way.

In fact, many noticed some conservative influencers seeming to say the same things in defense of welfare recipients being able to use tax dollars to make unhealthy choices.

Almost as if it was a coordinated effort.

According to Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell, Coke would lose significant profits if government assistance could no longer be used to purchase their product.

Also…

This is not a new concept!

Which all brings us back to RFK Jr. and Massie’s overall point.

As individuals we are all entitled to the fruits of our labor. Other individuals are not entitled to do whatever they like with the fruits of our labor.

It’s that simple. Austin Petersen for the win.

It is not our responsibility to pay for the bad decisions of others.

Period.