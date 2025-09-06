MASSIE: "Here’s why we should only vote on single issue bills"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3025MASSIE: "Here’s why we should only vote on single issue bills"Sep 06, 20253025ShareTranscriptClassy Thomas Massie is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksClassy Thomas MassieSubscribeRecent PostsMASSIE: Making America Great Again requires transparency and justiceSep 2Why would releasing the Epstein files cause political pain to congressmen? Aug 30MASSIE: Why Do We NEVER Cut SpendingAug 26Massie Has Always Advocated for the Release of the Epstein FilesAug 20Joseph Mifsud is the mystery man who started the Russia hoaxAug 17Speaker Johnson is Actively Working AGAINST Trump This SummerAug 8Massie Has a BEEF with the FEDsAug 6