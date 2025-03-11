Get 30% off for 1 year

Sassy Thomas Massie is putting in the sort of work in Congress that only a self-made Libertarian-leaning Conservative who lives off-grid possibly can.

We need to put as much effort as we can over the next 2 years to promote him as the next great senator of Kentucky!

Can you imagine Massie and Rand Paul on the same team?

Maybe we'll finally have a budget surplus.

Rep. Thomas Massie might be on the cusp of a promotion. The former engineer and entrepreneur seamlessly transitioned into the role of lawmaker with considerable fanfare.

Some of those in conservative circles are encouraging Massie to run for Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky Senate seat after he retires. The seat will be vacated in 2026.

The Renegade Truth-Teller That the Beltway Needs

The swamp of D.C. has been sorely missing mavericks since the death of John McCain in 2018. Massie and Rand Paul, two Kentuckians, have spoken truth to power, carrying on McCain’s legacy.

Few others in Congress have challenged the swamp authoritarians. Carrying the water of the beltway elite is convenient and profitable yet doing so ultimately damage the collective.

If justice prevails, Thomas Massie will splash that metaphorical water with a disruptive transition into McConnell’s open Senate seat.

McConnell, 83, was first elected to the Senate in 1984. The Republican from Kentucky is the Senate’s longest-serving party leader. McConnell’s recent string of health problems are forcing him to retire.

When others voted to funnel billions to Israel, Massie stood alone, opposing that legislation.

Massie is also revered by his constituents for pushing back against Fed-induced inflation. None other than Elon Musk referenced Massie’s water displacement demonstration in Congress to highlight inflation’s erosion of the dollar.

A Wild Card That Leads to Unpredictable Outcomes

Above all, Massie’s independent thinking makes him qualified for the soon-to-be-open Senate seat. Though Massie has not announced his plans, political pundits believe he has the inside track for the open seat.

The Kentucky Representative hinted that he might run for the open post, creating a poll on X to gauge voter interest. Though RINOs, Democrats, members of the Jewish Coalition, and others will undoubtedly finance Massie’s opponent, there’s a good chance he’ll win.

“If Tom Massie chooses to enter the race for US Senate in Kentucky, the RJC campaign budget to ensure he is defeated will be unlimited.” - Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks

Brooks and other Zionists have condemned the Kentucky Representative as he has opposed continued funding to Israel.

“It's going to elevate my name ID, and two years from now, nobody's gonna remember what the ads were about. So, thank you, AIPAC.” – Massie on the AIPAC ads aired to tarnish his character

The Kentucky lawmaker insists he is one of the few or possibly the only member of Congress without an AIPAC handler. AIPAC is short for American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a lobbying group that advocates for policies that support Israel.

Admirable Irreverence for Convention

At a time when most federal lawmakers are in lockstep with the swamp monsters, Massie is a refreshing breath of fresh air. The Kentucky Representative bucks the beltway’s Orwellian groupthink in the spirit of libertarian individualism.

If the rest of Congress emulated Massie’s irreverence, the country wouldn’t be in its current financial hole. Massie and Paul are two of only a handful of lawmakers who continue to fight for a balanced budget.

At the moment, the country is running a $2 trillion annual budget deficit. Massie’s election to the Senate might help build momentum for other like-minded candidates to run for public office including seats in Congress.

It is that momentum that has the potential to spur nation-saving financial solvency.

What matters most is that the likes of Massie, Paul, and Musk continue to bring attention to the nation’s growing insolvency. Ignoring the problem as most Democrats and Republicans have done for decades, amounts to treason and sabotage.

A New Set of American Values

Massie has represented the Bluegrass State’s 4th Congressional District since 2012. Kentuckians embrace Massie for his ingenuity, self-reliance, and fiscal responsibility.

It is these values that make the Kentucky Rep. a favorite for McConnell’s Senate seat.

Massie might also get a financial boost from Elon Musk. Musk, the richest man in the world, will likely consider financing Massie’s run for Senate. Both men are passionate about government minimalism that aligns with the ethos of libertarianism.

If you like the idea of Thomas Massie becoming a senator, let your voice be heard.

Spread the word about the upcoming Senate race, making it clear that Massie is deserving of the seat.

Thank you so much for reading this newsletter! We truly appreciate it.