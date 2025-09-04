Classy Thomas Massie

Lloyd Miller
1h

But INSTEAD Trump condemned Thomas Massie, and Rand Paul too, as publicity seekers and enemies of his Administration and MAGA / MAHA. Trump remains a BLOCKHEAD!

Arthur
1h

Does this legislation also repeal the 1986 legislation that first provided protection from liability for manufacturers of vaccines? Will this legislation prevent the redefinition of vaccines or any healthcare product to escape being held liable for a faulty product? Will this legislation allow for holding accountable the FDA, CDC, DoD, and any other government entity that delivers a faulty product to the U. S. marketplace?

The scam/plandemic was a pre-meditated and diabolical attack waged against the U. S. population and people all over the globe. People in government must be held to the same account as those within the private sector, for actions taken that are against the best interests of any law-abiding individual and/or is unconstitutional.

