The Covid pandemic has opened many Americans’ eyes to the heinous nature of Big Pharma. However, very little has been done to reconcile past violations and ensure that Big Pharma and the government don’t trample on our medical liberties again.

Pharma companies like Pfizer joined forces with the government to rake in record revenue, all while producing a faulty mRNA vaccine that harmed many people. The vaccine mandates created further economic and social pressure for people to succumb to government propaganda. Many who complied were harmed, and many who resisted lost their jobs.

In the current state, those who were economically or physically harmed have few to no avenues to seek justice. Our legal system still shields Big Pharma from any form of legal accountability. They face no accountability thanks to the support of the lobbying efforts and spineless politicians.



Massie, a long-term critic of mRNA vaccines and the immoral Covid regulations, is fighting as hard as he can to bring about justice for these victims and to ensure that vaccine manufacturers are held accountable for their mistakes. If this opposition does not become the legal norm in America, then we are sadly extremely vulnerable to equal or greater medical power grabs in the future.



The Necessity of the Prep Repeal Act

The pharmaceutical industry is perhaps one of the country’s most evil industries, which can bypass justice due to its nefarious relationship with the federal government. This industry has injured and killed many Americans and faced no accountability for its actions.



The peak of the evil of this industry occurred during Covid, when companies were able to collude with the government to mandate experimental mRNA vaccines, which had terrible health consequences.



It can not be stated loudly enough that our government needs to implement every piece of legislation to strip this power away from Big Pharma and ensure that we never allow this type of atrocious medical ethics violation again.

Massie has been a warrior in recent months, seeking to destroy all of the immoral privileges that vaccine companies have enjoyed at the expense of the American population.

This Act would produce many timely benefits, including allowing individuals to sue companies in state courts and removing the liability shield that pharma companies currently enjoy. If companies want to profit from vaccines, they also need to face the legal risks, and they shouldn’t be allowed to cooperate with the government to mandate these products.



It’s time to restore accountability to Big Pharma and fight for justice for individuals who were injured after being coerced into taking an experimental vaccine.



People Should Be Able to Sue Vaccine Companies

The legal shield that Big Pharma enjoys places the industry in an alternate reality. If people are allowed to sue for medical malpractice or any other type of harm from negligence, they should also be able to sue for vaccine injuries.



This setup is also a very suspicious reward for an industry that is the top lobbyist to US politicians. The combination of poor legislation and wise lobbying efforts has given big pharma an illogical position of power.





Under this new act, individuals will be able to sue pharmaceutical companies in state courts for vaccine injuries. This would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Vaccine companies recorded record revenue during the pandemic, and part of their standard business operations should include the financial costs of their faulty products. Individuals who were vaccine-injured, and often took the vaccine under duress from their employers, deserve justice.

Pharma companies have gotten creative at evading responsibility. After Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder gave its customers cancer, it tried to implement the Texas Two Step, a method in which a company creates a subsidiary in Texas that absorbs its legal liabilities.



Luckily, our legal system has pushed back against Johnson and Johnson. Now it’s time to do the same to our vaccine manufacturers, including Johnson and Johnson.









Of course, one has to wonder the following after seeing this madness:







Why did we put a company in charge of fast-tracking a vaccine for Covid when they couldn’t even get baby powder right? More importantly, why would anyone trust this company after seeing the great lengths it went to evade legal accountability?

It is completely normal for pharmaceutical companies to accept liability for their mistakes. This type of behavior is already common in countries like Japan. This should be medical ethics 101 for every country.





A true free market approach does need to lower the legal barriers for companies that want to develop treatments for serious health issues. But the system can never be balanced if there is no form of legal liability for these companies.



Mandate Nonsense

The vaccine injuries are just one component of this deep-seated corruption. The extra layer of evil is that people were forced to take these products.



These mandates, for one of the country’s most unsuccessful and harmful vaccines, were completely obnoxious. Trump has had to reinstate military members who were kicked out of the military for refusing to take the vaccine, and many other people either suffered from economic losses or physical harm from the vaccine.





We are still in the early innings of justice, and hopefully, more people will receive justice for these immoral vaccine mandates.

At the moment, there are two areas we need to remedy. We need to ensure that the United States never faces vaccine mandates again, and we need to get rid of these garbage mRNA products.



Massie has called for an end to these ineffective mRNA vaccines, which have been propped up by government lies about their supposed effectiveness. Luckily, our new and sane HHS director has begun winding down many mRNA vaccines because of their massive failure.







Any step to delegitimize mRNA vaccines is a positive endeavour.



The more state court cases we have against companies, governments, and other entities, the better. These cases will help solidify the opposition against medical liberty violations and ensure we never face another pseudoscientific medical nightmare again.



Sense of Urgency: Too Slow without Legislation



The other reason that the Prep Act would help implement justice is by speeding up the process, as companies are doing everything they can to push back against people seeking justice. People need more legislation on their side if they are going to take on vaccine companies.



At the moment, hardly anyone has received justice, as many claims are rejected or stuck in courts.

This is, of course, all by design.

We saw how Pfizer did everything it could to delay releasing information about the Covid vaccine safety issues. There is no reason the public should have to wait 75 years for simple data on the effectiveness and risks of a vaccine that the government and media shoved down their throats for years.



The media has gone silent on this issue, trying to distract people with other issues. But the consequences that people faced, whether from a vaccine injury or economic downfall, are long-lasting or even permanent. We have the right leadership, including Trump and RFK Jr., who are ready to take on pharmaceutical companies and bring justice to people who were victims of these medical violations of the 2020s.



Big Pharma needs to be brought back to reality and face the consequences of its actions. This would be a pure, unadulterated form of capitalism and science.