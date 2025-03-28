Libertarians are having a much-deserved moment in the spotlight. Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, was recently given the Debt Badge award from Thomas Massie.

The honor is a testament to libertarian principles championed by Ulbricht and Massie.

Trump is on the Side of Libertarians

Ulbricht was on the brink of spending the remainder of his life in prison until President Trump freed him. Though Ulbricht’s Silk Road website was a bit shady, it was also symbolic of the free market in action.

“Thank you, President Trump for freeing Ross Ulbricht. He’s my guest at the State of the Union. I was honored to give him a debt badge at dinner tonight!” – Thomas Massie

The government’s beef with Silk Road is that it was used as a marketplace for the purchase and sale of illegal drugs. However, as some libertarians argue, there is merit to legalizing all drugs.

It is also interesting to note that Silk Road proceeds were turned into value using Bitcoin-based payments. A “tumbler” was strategically employed to conceal the nature and source of the website’s massive sales proceeds.

The use of Bitcoin as a form of payment and value exchange is currently legal. That fact alone pokes holes in the government’s unfair targeting of Ulbricht.

Ulbricht is a Free Market Libertarian

Though Ulbricht’s decision to start Silk Road was questionable, it was an experiment in free market economics that ultimately backfired. His resulting prison stay was arguably punitive considering he was a first-time offender and his convictions were for non-violent crimes.

Massie, Trump, and other freedom-lovers have questioned why Ulbricht was sentenced to two life terms with an additional 40 years without parole.

Does the formation of an anonymous online site for the free exchange of goods warrant such a harsh penalty? Ulbricht was nothing more than an entrepreneur with a passion for freedom, fun, and privacy.

Moreover, Ulbricht was a mere 26-years-old at the time that he created Silk Road. Biologists are fond of pointing out that the human brain isn’t fully developed until the mid-20s.

For that, Ulbricht should be cut some slack.

Massie Stands With all Libertarians

Though Ulbricht was not convicted of selling anything illegal, including drugs, he was held responsible for others’ actions. The mere fact that others used Silk Road to sell drugs should not have led to Ulbricht’s punishment.

The average penalty for the other defendants connected to the Silk Road case was a mere six years. In fact, those who sold drugs on the site spent an average of half a dozen years in prison. Moreover, those behind the site’s replica, Silk Road 2.0, were later freed.

“A sentence of double life, plus forty years, without parole is unjustifiable. Decades of incarceration for Ross Ulbricht would be a great tragedy and serve no useful purpose.”

– Diane Goldstein. Exec. Director, Law Enforcement Action Partnership

Massie agrees that Ulbricht’s punishment was egregious. The free marketeer was made an example of by our overbearing Big Brother in the swamp.

It is in this spirit that Massie awarded Ross with the aforementioned Debt Badge. The logic in giving the Badge to Ulbricht is that his state-enforced punishment was symbolic of wasted taxpayer dollars.

Massie Wants Your Tax Dollars Spent Wisely

Though there is an argument to be made Ulbricht should have been punished, his penalty was extraordinarily harsh. The witch hunt exemplifies Big Brother’s willingness to persecute those who champion the free market.

Instead of spending taxpayer dollars prosecuting Ulbricht, the federal government should have paid down the debt. Moreover, it might be wise to consider legalizing most, if not all drugs, and taxing them to balance the budget.

Elon Musk’s rise to power is symbolic of our new libertarian era. Musk, a champion of individual liberty, is on the record stating he has used marijuana, ketamine and other drugs.

The future looks bright. Pioneers like Musk will likely normalize automated vehicular transportation while simultaneously eliminating most manual labor using robotics.

It is quite possible the collective of humanity will embrace psychedelics use, creating the utopian lifestyle reminiscent of the hippie era. We might even see a day where people legally use the same drugs sold on Silk Road while enjoying rides in automated vehicles.