MASSIE: Foreign Aid Is Like Watering Your Neighbors Yard While Your House is on FIRE
America’s Foreign Aid Spending Has Spiraled Out of Control
For decades, we the people have been groomed to believe that foreign aid spending is a positive attribute to be continued in perpetuity. Politicians insist that it’s necessary to maintain relationships with our allies abroad and present as a dominant force on the world stage.
Unfortunately, reality tells a very different story. Right now, everyday Americans are going through some very hard times. People are barely affording their basic living expenses. The modest savings that many folks put aside have been drained, thanks to inflation, rising mortgage costs, and dwindling jobs.
Americans have rightfully pointed out just how backwards all of this is. After all, what sense does it make to send money to foreign countries when our own nation is coming apart at the seams? Democrats would have you believe there’s nothing wrong with this and business should continue as usual.
Thankfully, Republicans like Vivek Ramaswamy and Rep. Thomas Massie are calling out the nonsense for what it is.
Your Tax Dollars Might as Well Be Going into the SHREDDER
